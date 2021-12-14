The Whistler Irish Whiskey Announces The Annual Release Of Its Imperial Stout And Calvados Cask Finishes

The Whistler Irish Whiskey, from family-owned Boann Distillery in the historic Boyne Valley of Ireland, has announced the annual release (Batch OO2) of its Imperial Stout and Calvados Cask Finished Irish whiskeys. These limited release whiskeys are only produced once a year, with a limited 3,000 bottles per batch available in the U.S.

THE WHISTLER IMPERIAL STOUT CASK FINISH

The Whistler Imperial Stout Cask Finish boasts a bespoke blend of whiskeys for this release: 50% wheat whiskey, 35% malt whiskey, and 15% grain. The blend was initially matured in ex-bourbon barrels before being married together and finished in O’Hara’s Imperial Stout casks. As with Batch 001’s collaboration with Boyne Brewhouse, Batch 002 see’s O’Hara’s Brewery take freshly emptied single malt sherry casks and fill them with their signature Imperial Stout beer. This is left to mature and soak into the wood for a minimum of 6 months before being emptied and filled with The Whistler whiskey to be matured for a future 6 months in cask before being bottled. Batch 002 is a decadent, dark & fruity whiskey, filled with chocolate, cocoa, and the signature dry characteristics of Imperial Stout beer. Bottled at 43% ABV, it is non-chill filtered and contains no caramel coloring.

The Whistler Imperial Stout Cask Finishes are known for their decadent and dry flavor profiles that stand them apart from the rest of the Irish whiskey category. Best enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or with your favorite pint of Irish Stout.

TASTING NOTES:

NOSE: Dark tart berries, mixed with powdered chocolate and luxurious coffee.

PALATE: A dry and creamy palate that is complemented by dark, juicy and tart berries that couple the chocolate characteristics into a black forest-esque flavor profile.

FINISH: Long, creamy mouthfeel lingers.

THE WHISTLER CALVADOS CASK FINISH

The Whistler Calvados Cask Finish Batch 002 is a continued collaboration between the Whistler’s Boann Distillery and famed Calvados makers, Chateau du Breuil. Triple distilled for extra smoothness, this whiskey is a rare, high malt content, cask finished blend that is composed of 35% malt whiskey and 65% grain whiskey. Both components are independently matured in ex-bourbon casks for a minimum of 4 years before being married and re-casked for 15 months in the finest Calvados casks from Normandy’s Chateau du Breuil. Bottled at 43% ABV, it is non-chill filtered and contains no caramel coloring.

This combination has produced a very fruit-forward, creamy, and delicious whiskey, which is incredibly interesting to sip neat or in an apple-inspired cocktail.

TASTING NOTES:

NOSE: Apple drops, fresh citrus zest, creamy and luscious toffee undertones with banana, apricot, melon and creamy red raspberries.

PALATE: Sweet peach to the fore with pear and a bright citrus zest. Malt undertone with creamy vanilla.

FINISH: Long and creamy finish with lingering hints of pear and citrus.

“Since the brand’s launch in 2020, sales trends for The Whistler Irish Whiskey are outperforming those of its category, demonstrating that whiskey fans are thirsty for new experiences,” said Justin Ashton, General Manager and Executive Vice President of Sales at Prestige Beverage Group, “The annual release of the Imperial Stout and Calvados Cask Finished whiskeys offer complex and nuanced flavor experiences whether served neat, on the rocks or mixed in a cocktail.”

The newly released Calvados and Imperial Stout Cask Finishes join The highly awarded Whistler Whiskey range of Double Oaked, Irish Honey, Irish Cream, Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish, P.X. I Love You Single Malt and Bodega Cask Single Malt. All are exclusively available in the U.S. with Boann Distillery’s long-term industry partner Prestige Beverage Group. The 750ml bottles are on shelves now with an SRP of $39.99 with availability in Indiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Texas.

For More Information:

https://thewhistlerwhiskey.com/