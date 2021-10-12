Three Special Releases From 291 Colorado Whiskey

Colorado Springs, Colo. — Just in time for whiskey weather and gift giving season, 291 Colorado Whiskey announces the return of three unique whiskeys – 291 Bad Guy Colorado Whiskey, 291 HR (High Rye) Colorado Bourbon Whiskey and 291 Colorado M (Maple) Whiskey. The whiskeys will roll out throughout the fall with Bad Guy available on October 9, High Rye on November 6, and Maple on November 22.

“These three releases have historically been some of our most sought after whiskeys, while also some of our most limited releases,” said Michael Myers, owner and founding distiller of 291 Colorado Whiskey. “As we celebrate our tenth year, 291 continues to grow into new markets giving us the opportunity to share these with a larger group of whiskey enthusiasts.”

2021 will be the first time the new whiskeys will be available outside of Colorado. More info on the fall releases below:

BAD GUY:

The Bad Guy is a wheated four-grain bourbon, founding distiller, Michael Myers’ third recipe, created as an experiment back in 2011. Historically one of the distillery’s highest-rated and most-awarded whiskeys, the Bad Guy is often considered their most bold, rich, and complex whiskey. Made from corn, malted wheat, malted rye and beech smoked barley mash, this whiskey is heavier on the sweet side despite its high proof. 57.8% Alc/Vol – 115.6 PROOF

HR: (HIGH RYE)

291’s High Rye Colorado Bourbon was first created when a miscommunication between 291 founder, Michael Myers and Head Distiller, Eric Jett resulted in a double dose of rye accidentally added to the bourbon recipe. The “spicy cousin” to the flagship bourbon is branded as “HR” and with malted rye making up over 30% of the recipe. After aging, the result was a delicious, complex bourbon that strikes a balance between 291’s Colorado Bourbon Whiskey and its Colorado Whiskey. This whiskey has a spice and fruitiness to round out the vanilla and oak.

It became so popular with fans that the Colorado-based distillery now offers it in a limited run each year.

Made from corn, malted rye and malted barley mash. 64.1% Alc/Vol – 128.2 PROOF

M (MAPLE):

291 “M” Colorado Whiskey starts as 291 Colorado Rye Whiskey, which is aged in new American White Oak barrels and finished with Aspen staves. The whiskey is then transferred to 291 whiskey barrels previously used to barrel-age Wisconsin maple syrup by producer Lincoln County Reserve and finished for four months. The result is a whiskey with notes of toasted oak, toffee, maple syrup, and figs and a rich, viscous mouthfeel. Utilizing the brand’s bold rye whiskey to create the “M” makes this maple finished whiskey stand out from the crowd.

This rich, spicy, and viscous whiskey is like liquid french toast with a serious kick. “M” Colorado Whiskey is presented at approximately 62.5% Alc/Vol – 125 PROOF.

About 291 Colorado Whiskey

291 Colorado Whiskey is a uniquely American story – honoring the Western whiskey of a bygone era, 291 is the passion project of a former New York City fashion photographer and was first created in a small basement from a one-of-a-kind still constructed from old copper photographic plates. 291 is Hardmade the Colorado Way, grain to barrel to bottle, and the distillery’s whiskeys are finished with toasted staves of Colorado aspen trees. 291 has been earning awards and recognition since its first runs off the still in 2011. 291 was awarded the World’s Best Wheat Whiskey in 2021 and World’s Best Rye Whiskey in 2018, Best American Wheat in 2021and our white whiskeys awarded Best American New Make in 2021 and 2020 by the World Whiskies Awards. The distillery has also earned 9 Liquid Gold designations from Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible and similar high-altitude recognition from The San Francisco International Spirits Competition, The American Whiskey Masters, The SIP Awards, and numerous other competitions and publications. To learn more about 291 Colorado Whiskey, visit Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube or visit: 291ColoradoWhiskey.com. Rugged, Refined, Rebellious

