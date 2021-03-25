Tip Top Proper Cocktails Announces “Shaken” Line Featuring All-New Trio of Classic Canned Cocktails

Tip Top Proper Cocktails is excited to announce its new “Shaken” line, featuring three all-new, ready-to-enjoy 100ml canned cocktails: a Margarita, Daiquiri, and Bee’s Knees. The Shaken line is the second release from the Atlanta-based canned cocktail brand, joining the original “Stirred” lineup – the ever-popular Old Fashioned, Negroni, and Manhattan – which launched in September 2019. Shaken cocktail 8-packs are available starting March 24, via Tip Top’s website and will ship by April 30, 2021. Individual cans of the Margarita will also be available in stores in six states (Colorado, Florida, Georgia, New York, South Carolina, and Texas) in May 2021.

Tip Top Proper Cocktails was founded in 2018 by childhood friends and music industry veterans Neal Cohen and Yoni Reisman after they recognized a gap in the market for a quality cocktail that could be enjoyed with convenience at a concert, dinner party, tailgate, or simply at home. Tip Top’s 100ml classic canned cocktail recipes are developed by seven-time James Beard Award nominated mixologist Miles Macquarrie (of Atlanta’s Kimball House and Watchman’s). Small but potent, Tip Top has received national acclaim for its always balanced, never too sweet cocktails.

INTRODUCING: THE SHAKEN LINE

Thoughtfully formulated, tested, and perfected over the course of 14 months, recipe developer Miles Macquarrie and the Tip Top team created three all-new cocktail offerings – each served in the brand’s recognizably tiny (but mighty!) can. With the classic Bee’s Knees, Daiquiri, and fan-favorite Margarita, the Shaken line offers a brighter, citrus-forward alternative to the spirit-forward Stirred line, just in time for summer. As with the Stirred line, the Shaken cocktails are ready to drink and can be enjoyed over ice, straight up, or directly from an ice-cold can.

MARGARITA: Tequila | Lime | Orange Liqueur (52 Proof / 26% ABV)

It’s a drink that needs no introduction. After all, everyone associates something with a margarita — be it the beach, chips and salsa, or “it’s five o’clock somewhere.” A celebration of the drink that’s traveled far and wide, Tip Top’s Margarita sports a simple mix of tequila, lime juice, and orange liqueur.

Tasting Notes: Salted lime with grassy vegetal notes from tequila, a juicy mouthfeel, and a finish of fresh orange rind.

BEE’S KNEES: Dry Gin | Lemon | Honey (52 Proof / 26% ABV)

A Prohibition era standard that deserves wider acclaim, the Bee’s Knees is a classic for a reason. Tart lemon and floral honey balance each other, while the gin’s botanicals give it a crispness that’ll put extra spring in your step. The drink first showed up in 1920’s Paris, but we think it deserves a proper introduction to a larger swarm of fans. After all, the phrase itself is defined as “surpassingly wonderful.”

Tasting Notes: Citrus Peel, Crisp Tart Lemon, and Floral Notes of Dried Lavender.

DAIQUIRI: Rum | Lime | Cane Sugar (48 Proof / 24% ABV)

A far cry from its unholy, frozen cousin, the Tip Top Daiquiri is a delicate balance of ingredients and a reminder that this Caribbean crown jewel, when done right, requires expertise of even the finest drink slingers. A tropical classic in its purest form, it’s a precise blend of silver, Jamaican, and aged rums that co-mingle with lime and sugar to do the proper work of chasing the scurvy away.

Tasting Notes: Vanilla and Lime Aroma with a Tart Sugar Cane Citrus Finish.

For More Information:

https://tiptopcocktails.com