Troop Beverage Co. Announces Statewide Distribution in California

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco-based Troop Beverage Co., maker of ready-to-drink, full-flavored, full-strength cocktails crafted for moments worth savoring, announces its new partnership with Classic Wines of California, a division of Bronco Wine Company, to expand distribution in California. With its new partnership, all three of Troop’s canned craft cocktails — Rum Mojito, Bourbon Smash, and Gin Spritz — will now be available for purchase throughout the state of California.

“We are so excited to partner with Damon Franzia and the team at Classic Wines. We started Troop to create a better way to socialize with a better drink to accompany those moments. People today are looking for convenience and ease, but they are also looking for a ready-to-drink cocktail that actually tastes good. Troop delivers on all of these, and with Classic Wines as our distributor, we look forward to expanding our Troop,” says CC DesRosiers, Co-Founder and CEO of Troop Beverage Co.

“Troop brings something truly unique to the rising ready-to-drink cocktail category,” says Damon Franzia, California General Sales Manager of Classic Wines. “Troop is perfectly positioned to address evolving consumer preferences, including the growth of spirits, premiumization, and convenience.”

Available in three distinct serves and each made with only five, all-natural ingredients, Troop is a cocktail without compromise and built to stand up against the 5 percent seltzers of the world with its single serving size, 10 percent 200mL drinks. Troop is made with 100 percent real, honest ingredients, craft spirits, and no hidden extras in a ready-to-go, let’s-make-some memories can.

Each year, Troop partners with a different environmental nonprofit to help promote a healthier planet. As a member of 1% For The Planet, Troop gives back 1 percent of its annual sales to support this mission. In 2021, Troop is proud to partner with the California State Parks Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund to protect and restore California’s incredible landscape, much of which has been gravely impacted by devastating wildfires.

Troop is available in CA retail stores and direct-to-consumer nationally in 4-packs for around $14 (retail only), and online in 8-packs for around $36 and 24-packs for around $96. Direct-to-consumer is available for delivery through its online store.

ABOUT TROOP

Founded in 2019, San Francisco-based Troop Beverage Co. launched their new line-up of ready-to-drink, full flavor, full strength cocktails in fall 2020. Portable and proper, and crafted with 100% real ingredients, Troop is a cocktail without compromise in a single serving size (10% ABV in 200mL cans). Available in three serves—Bourbon Smash, Rum Mojito, and Gin Spritz—Troop was designed for a new class of drinkers, the ones who care about savoring sips and time with the people that matter most– your Troop. Each year, Troop Beverage Co. partners with an environmental nonprofit to help promote a healthier planet to support their mission with the sale of each can. Troop is sold in over 100 stores throughout the West Coast, including Whole Foods and Total Wine & More, and available nationally direct-to-consumer online.

https://drinktroop.com/