Tropical Distillers Adds Female Distiller, Devin Walden To The Team

Florida-based company Tropical Distillers, is thrilled to announce that Devin Walden has been named Master Distiller and will be overseeing and handling the small batch production process of all J.F. Haden’s Craft Liqueurs at their new distillery opening in December 2021.

“Devin, being a Kentucky native, brings a deep knowledge of distillery history and unparalleled talent to J.F. Haden’s and we are honored to have her on board,” says Tropical Distillers CEO, Buzzy Sklar. Walden brings her unmatched knowledge of the spirits industry, passion and expert skill set from Lexington, Kentucky where she was born and raised and served as the first female distillery operator for Woodford Reserve. Before relocating to South Florida, she gained her extensive knowledge for all spirits by leading and supervising the spirits department for Total Wine & More.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to be part of such an amazing team here at Tropical Distillers who allow me to expand my horizons and express my creativity. I’m confident that we will create unique and innovative products unlike anything found in the market today,” says Walden. Walden’s impressive career ranges from bartending to bottling & distilling, to sales and production. Devin’s diverse work experience in the spirits industry helps her to take on this new role as it’s given her a much deeper understanding of what consumers are looking for in products as well as what it takes for those products to be successful in the market. “Having all these skills is essential when it comes to considering the creation of new products and how they should be made and packaged,” says Walden.

Tropical Distillers ensures the highest quality and guarantees peak flavors for all their craft liqueurs resulting in a fresher tasting cocktail by using a small batching process. What also sets J.F. Haden’s Craft Liqueurs apart is that it mixes perfectly with any base alcohol and has a shelf life of two years. Each bottle features its own unique batch and bottle number. J.F. Haden’s Citrus Liqueurs expand over a wide range of flavor profiles pairing well with everything from sangria to tequila.

About Tropical Distillers

J.F. Haden’s Mango Liqueur launched in January 2020 and is the first spirit to market from the Tropical Distillers brand portfolio, a first-of-its-kind, small batch mango liqueur made from all-natural home-grown Florida mangoes without preservatives, artificial colors or flavors. Just released is the second spirit, J.F. Haden’s Citrus Liqueur in fall 2021. In addition, since January 1, 2020, J.F. Haden’s Mango Liqueur has been distributed throughout Florida in partnership with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) and in March 2021, Tropical Distillers partnered with former NFL players and brothers Mike and Maurkice Pouncey. The Pouncey twin’s partnership includes a variety of elements including brand direction, personal appearances, fan meet & greets, design of the new 10,000 sq. ft. distillery in the heart of Miami, special promotions and events and product development. Each small batch is crafted and bottled in its own distillery in Miami, FL opening December 2021 to the public and now available for purchase on their e-commerce website as well as thousands of locations around the nation. J.F. Haden’s Craft Liqueurs are currently available in five major markets including Florida, N.Y., New Jersey, Nevada and Georgia with 2022 plans to expand in an additional five markets by year’s end.

For More Information:

https://www.jfhadens.com/