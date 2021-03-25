Tropical Distillers Lands New Partnership with Former NFL Stars

Miami, FL — Florida-based company, Tropical Distillers, proud makers of J.F. Haden’s Mango Liqueur are thrilled to announce a new partnership with former NFL stars and twin brothers Mike and Maurkice Pouncey. After announcing their retirement about a month ago, former first round draft picks, the Pouncey brothers have signed on to play an active role in the company and help grow the brand in their home state of Florida and the U.S. J.F. Haden’s Mango Liqueur was the first spirit from the Tropical Distillers brand portfolio, and a first-of-its-kind, craft mango liqueur made from mango puree, without preservatives, artificial colors or flavors.

The Pouncey brothers have been keeping busy since retirement. Their most recent investment prior to signing on with J.F. Haden’s was a purchase of a winery, so naturally, partnering with a spirits brand next seemed like an appropriate next step. The partnership includes a variety of elements including brand direction, personal appearances, fan meet & greets, design of the new 10,000 sq. ft. distillery in the heart of Miami, special promotions and events, product development, etc. “As soon as I tasted J.F. Haden’s I was an instant fan, I was hooked, and wanted to capitalize on the opportunity to partner with such a successful new brand,” says Mike Pouncey. “The fact that J.F. Haden’s Mango Liqueur is made and distilled locally in Florida, which is in our roots as were born and raised here and played for University of Florida (2008 National Championship team), we were interested right away. We are excited and looking forward to helping tell the story of J.F. Haden’s and grow the brand on our platforms,” says Maurkice Pouncey.

This is the first partnership for J.F. Haden’s Mango Liqueur and CEO Buzzy Sklar is excited to execute this long-term relationship where the Pouncey brothers will use their influence to create compelling value for the brand. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome the Pouncey brothers to the J.F. Haden’s Mango Liqueur family and really looking forward to building our brand together,” says Sklar.

J.F. Haden’s Mango Liqueur had an incredibly successful first year launching in its home state of Florida with RNDC. The product can be found in the top on premise and off premise accounts throughout the state. “We worked really hard during the past year, even with COVID shutdowns, and were able to open over 500 accounts as a new brand. It has been really well received,” says Sklar. J.F. Haden’s Mango Liqueur is available in fine hotels, restaurants, bars, lounges and select spirit retailers throughout Florida, New York, New Jersey, and Nevada. Each bottle has a suggested retail price of $29.99.

About J.F. Haden’s Mango Liqueur:

J.F. Haden’s Mango Liqueur launched in October 2019 and is the first spirit to market from the Tropical Distillers brand portfolio, a first-of-its-kind, small batch mango liqueur made from all-natural home-grown Florida mangoes without preservatives, artificial colors or flavors. By implementing a small batching process to ensure highest quality and guarantee peak flavor, J.F. Haden’s Mango Liqueur delivers a fresher tasting cocktail and mixes perfectly with any base alcohol. Each small batch is crafted and bottled in Florida and now available for purchase on their e-commerce website. J.F. Haden’s Mango Liqueur is currently available in four major markets with 2021 plans to expand in an additional six markets as well as open a new distillery in Miami by years end.

For More Information:

https://jfhadens.com/