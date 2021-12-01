TX Whiskey Launches Three Canned Cocktails

The makers of TX Blended Whiskey and TX Straight Bourbon announced the launch of TX Whiskey Canned Cocktails, their first ready-to-drink canned cocktails available exclusively in Texas. Mixed with TX Blended Whiskey’s bold taste, sweet aroma, and smooth finish to create a refreshing medley of flavors in crisp ready-to-drink cocktail form.

TX Whiskey Canned Cocktails are available in three distinct cocktail flavors:

TX Whiskey & Cola

Made with Blended Whiskey, Natural Cola Flavor, and Caramel Color

Features natural flavor notes of cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg spices with hints of sweet custard and rich vanilla on the nose; blends natural flavors of cola spices and sweet caramel toffee on the palate; and a bourbon vanilla finish.

TX Whiskey Ranch Water

Made with Blended Whiskey, Natural Lime Flavor and Carbonation.

Features natural flavor notes of tart lime, vanilla bean, subtle nutmeg, and pear drops on the nose; blends natural flavor hints of vibrant lime zest, crisp citrus notes, and French vanilla flavor on the palate; and a juicy lime flavor finish.

TX Whiskey & Sweet Tea

Made with Blended Whiskey, Natural Tea Flavor and Caramel Color .

Blended Whiskey, Natural Tea Flavor and Caramel Color Features natural flavor notes of earthy black tea, citrusy lemon, soft vanilla, and subtle bartlett pear on the nose; blends natural flavors of sweet orange honey, toffee, delicate bergamot, and black tea leaves on the palate; and a creamy vanilla finish.

“We wanted to create a versatile product that allows TX Whiskey fans to savor our cocktails without the hassle of mixing a drink,” said TX Whiskey Director of Marketing, Steve Gordon. “As our first ready-to-drink cocktails exclusively available in Texas, each TX Whiskey Canned Cocktail is inspired by iconic flavors enjoyed by generations of Texans.”

“Our award-winning TX Blended Whiskey is the star of each TX Whiskey Canned Cocktail featuring notes of vanilla bean and pear that’s slightly sweet on the nose and a long, smooth finish,” said TX Master Blender, Ale Ochoa. “The Whiskey & Cola, Whiskey Ranch Water, and Whiskey & Sweet Tea cocktail flavors beautifully complement our whiskey on the palate.”

Four packs of TX Whiskey’s Canned Cocktails are available to purchase for a SRP of $12.99 at Texas retailers.

WHEN: TX Whiskey Canned Cocktails are available starting December 1.

WHERE: Available at select Texas retailers.

ABOUT TX WHISKEY

Established in 2010 by Leonard Firestone and Troy Robertson, and now part of the Pernod Ricard spirits family, TX Whiskey is a premier brand with an artisanal distillery, connecting and inspiring people through whiskey. Located in Fort Worth, TX, the brand’s Whiskey Ranch proudly sits on 112 acres of historic golf grounds making it one of the largest whiskey distilleries. With a mission to create innovative whiskeys and extraordinary experiences, the brand launched its first expression TX Blended Whiskey in June 2012, receiving both “Double Gold” and “Best American Craft Whiskey” honors at the 2013 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. As the first distillery to use a proprietary combination of grains, yeast, and barrel toasting, the brand continued to be an industry innovator with the release of TX Straight Bourbon in 2016. The single-farm sourced expression showcases the unique terroir and flavors of North Texas receiving Gold Medal honors twice in 2020 in the “Small Batch – Up to 5 Years” category at both the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and International Spirits Challenge in England. Additionally, it was awarded a 94 rating in the 2020 Ultimate Spirits Challenge and a Silver Medal at the PR%F Awards. Additional TX Whiskey expressions, including TX Bourbon Port Finish, TX Bourbon Sherry Finish and TX Bourbon Bottled-In-Bond Single Barrel were recently awarded Double Gold and Gold medals at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

