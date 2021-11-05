Villa One Tequila Launches #LifeAsItShouldBe Campaign For A Chance To Win A Luxury Vacation To Los Cabos

Villa One, the ultra-premium tequila founded by Nick Jonas and John Varvatos, is giving one lucky fan a chance to win an all-inclusive trip to the resort where the brand name and slogan came to life, the One&Only Palmilla resort in Los Cabos, Mexico.

“John and I stayed at One&Only Palmilla before we went to Jalisco to meet our distiller, Arturo Fuentes, in person and work on the tequila,” says Jonas. “It was a trip with our wives and friends, but also a trip to brainstorm, envision the brand and what we wanted it to be, and ultimately naming it after the Villa we stayed in. That trip and the memories we created really embody everything we want Villa One to be about, so we are excited to share the experience with fans.”

“Villa One was created to be enjoyed during the moments you are experiencing ‘Life As It Should Be’ with friends and family,” adds Varvatos. “In today’s ‘remote’ world, personal connections are more important than ever. We want to hear from our fans about what those moments mean for them and how Villa One helps create them.”

The campaign, which runs November 3rd-18th, will encourage fans to share their #LifeAsItShouldBe moment with the brand for a chance to win two round-trip tickets and 3 nights at the legendary resort with exclusive experiences throughout the stay, including a special virtual Villa One Happy Hour with Nick and John in the Agave Room, a dedicated Villa One Cabana, and of course, unlimited Villa One cocktails.

To enter, fans simply need to follow @villaone and @oneandonlypalmilla on Instagram and visit TheVillaOneExperience.com where they will share how this trip would help them live their version of “Life As It Should Be,” whether that is reconnecting with a loved one, taking a much needed vacation, or simply relaxing on the beach with a drink in hand. The winner will be announced on the brand’s Instagram in January 2022.

For More Information:

http://www.thevillaoneexperience.com/