Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked Returns as 2021 Winter Distillery Series

Versailles, Ky — Woodford Reserve has released its annual expression of Double Double Oaked Bourbon, part of an annual series that celebrates Master Distiller Chris Morris’ commitment to innovation and craftsmanship.

The product will be available at Woodford Reserve Distillery starting 10:00 AM EDT, Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Customers may purchase up to four 375ml bottles. Due to COVID restrictions, the distillery will be reducing the number of guests inside the gift shop. People should dress for the possibility of standing outside in a line. Facial coverings, temperature checks, and social distancing will be required once inside.

The gift shop does not ship, hold, or reserve bottles, and cannot accept credit cards over the phone or through email. All sales must be in person.

Double Double Oaked, which has developed a passionate following among bourbon lovers, will also be available in limited quantities at select Kentucky retailers. It is the result of finishing fully mature Woodford Reserve Double Oaked for an additional year in a second, heavily toasted, lightly charred, new oak barrel. The extra year in the barrel creates a bourbon that is distinctly spicier than its original counterpart, known for its sweeter taste and finish, Morris said.

Double Double Oaked is 90.4 proof with a suggested retail price of $49.99 for a 375ml bottle.

Tasting Notes for Double Double Oaked:

Color: Roasted coffee bean

Aroma: A robust medley of rich maple syrup, dark butterscotch, brittle caramel, bittersweet chocolate, burnt marshmallow and sweet hickory smoke notes dominate the nose.

Taste: Rich dried cherry and cranberry fruit swim in a blackberry jam brightened with hints of ripe apple. Chai tea and warming clove notes develop to spice up the palate.

Finish: Warm and drying with a lingering clove character.

About Woodford Reserve:

Tucked in the heart of thoroughbred country in Versailles, Kentucky, Woodford Reserve Distillery is a National Historic Landmark, which represents craftsmanship with a balance of historic heritage and modern practices. Woodford Reserve is the Presenting Sponsor of The Kentucky Derby and is a product of the Brown-Forman Corporation, a premier producer and marketer of fine quality beverage alcohol brands including Jack Daniel’s, Finlandia, Korbel, Tequila Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, and Chambord. Please enjoy your bourbon responsibly. To learn more about Woodford Reserve, visit us www.woodfordreserve.com or check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/woodfordreserve.

Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 45.2% Alc. by Vol., produced and bottled by the Woodford Reserve Distillery, Versailles, KY

