Agavales Launches New Line of Tequila Creams

HOUSTON, Texas— Mexcor International, a Houston-based importer and distributor of the finest spirits and beverages from around the world, is proud to announce one of the company’s imported brands, Agavales, has launched a new line of Tequila Creams. The brand’s Lime, Mocha and Original flavors have hit the market.

“Agavales has seen great success with its flavored tequilas which led the brand to introduce this new and innovative line of Tequila Creams,” said Eduardo Morales, President and CEO of Mexcor International. “The tequila category continues to expand as new and exciting products hit the market every day, and not many brands are doing Tequila Creams.”

Produced by Jalisco’s Casa Maestri, Mexico’s most awarded Tequila distillery, Agavales is committed to quality and delivers authentic flavor, premium taste and an exceptional experience to the most discerning drinkers. The distillery uses traditional methods to ensure there is no compromise on taste and consistency and focuses on small batch premium 100% Blue Agave Tequila. Products from the distillery include Agavales Premium Tequilas, Agavales Original Tequilas, Agavales Sangrita, Agavales Ready to Drink Margaritas, and most recently, Agavales Tequila Creams, made with real dairy cream and tequila, in a variety of flavors including Lime, Mocha and Original. The Lime and Mocha Tequila Creams have bolder flavors; Lime with a hint of tartness, creating a key lime pie taste, and Mocha with a flavor profile consisting of rich chocolate with a hint of coffee. The Original Tequila Cream blends real dairy cream and tequila to create a unique and unforgettable taste. All three lend themselves to a new and enhanced sipping experience served over ice, in creative craft cocktails or as a delicious paleta or milkshake.

“As consumer demand continues to increase, the tequila industry is booming,” said Morales. “Mexcor International is proud to import and distribute such a high-quality brand like Agavales because it embodies our company’s mission to elevate and celebrate life.”

Since 1989, Mexcor International has grown its portfolio to more than 4,900 brands from over 80 countries, with 480 new brands in the last year alone. With more than 100 suppliers and growing, Mexcor International has a substantial national sales network, currently extending to 50 states, and directly distributes thousands of items through warehouses in Texas, Florida, Californiaand Louisiana. Additionally, Mexcor hires their own employees and inventory is serviced by a fleet of company-owned and operated, refrigerated delivery vehicles which facilitates the company’s scalability and ensures every touch point of the business stays true to the core values.

About Mexcor International

Established in 1989, Mexcor International is a Houston-based importer and distributor of the finest spirits and beverages from around the world. With a mission to elevate and celebrate life through the company’s core values of being all-in, future thinking and people oriented, the family-owned corporation has cultivated relationships with suppliers by building its brands and providing impactful service, innovation and value to customers. With distribution warehouses in Texas, Florida and California, Mexcor International’s reach extends to 50 states and continues to strategically expand and grow into a world-class, Hispanic-owned beverage distribution and import company.

For More Information:

https://www.mexcor.com/home