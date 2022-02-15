Basbas Liqueur Makes Its North American Debut

Miami, Fla. — Holy Seed Beverage Group, a sustainability-focused spirits company, has announced the expansion of Basbas into the U.S. market. The hierbas liqueur is now available at select restaurants and bars in New York City, Los Angeles and Miami, with plans to share its spirited tradition across North America.

“I fell in love with the history and traditions of the Balearic Islands nearly a decade ago and have made it my life’s work to bring them to the world. We’re excited to introduce this Spanish staple to North America.” said Paul Geller, President of the Holy Seed Beverage Group.

Each bottle of the hierbas liqueur is small batch crafted and handmade in Ibiza, and contains more than a dozen locally farmed and foraged herbs from the Balearic Islands, taking nearly a year to produce. The luxurious liqueur has already won 14 awards for its super drinkable soul-warming taste profile and versatility.

Hierbas was first distilled in the 15th century by monks living in northeastern Spain. The monks fermented wild anise, and other medicinal herbs like rosemary, juniper, chamomile, and sage into the alcohol. The sound “basbas” was an invocation and prayer used by the monks, and Basbas is uncompromising in upholding the tradition, using the original ritualistic recipe that has been passed — unaltered — through the family over the past 400 years ago.

Basbas is not only committed to sharing their family-owned traditional recipe and ritual across the world, but is also committed to embracing the same values as the many generations before it. As a member of 1% for the Planet, Basbas donates 1% of all gross operating revenue directly to environmental causes. Additionally, $1 from every bottle sold is used to help fund the iBi Foundation and support their efforts to remove plastics from the Balearic Islands’ waters and protect beaches. Basbas also brings an impact mindset into all facets of production – from how ingredients are foraged to ensuring proper wages for the Basbas producers within the region.

“Basbas is a family recipe that has remained the same for generations. In our generation, we’re committed to this traditional recipe and to building our own modern traditions that positively impact our island and our planet,” shared Geller.

As Basbas makes its way across the U.S. the hierbas is disrupting the liquor industry and has already claimed its position as the most awarded hierbas liqueur in the world. Basbas is currently available at select on premise locations in Miami, New York, and Los Angeles and is available nationwide online through the Basbas website.

Basbas is distributed in Florida, New York, New Jersey and California by Park Street Imports.

Technical Details of Basbas

An Ancient Craft: More than a dozen herbs are harvested from all over the islands, picked at their peak point of flavor. Only the highest quality ingredients make their way into the maceration. Using handmade Portuguese copper stills, ingredients are added and removed at specific intervals over the near year-long process. The secret recipe gives Basbas its unique complexity that has remained unchanged for generations.

Alcohol by volume: 25% | Package sizing: 750ml bottles | Suggested retail price: $52.11

Tasting Notes:

Basbas comes on light and bright with a touch of sweet and island citrus. Super drinkable with a soul-warming herbaceousness and uplifting finish. It’s remarkably balanced and goes down easy before, after, or way after dinner.

What You’ll Taste: Anise, Sage, Citrus

What You’ll Smell: Anise, Cinnamon, Rosemary

What You’ll Feel: Happy to be alive

Serving Suggestions: Shoot it straight in all its glory, sip 2 ounces over a chunky rock or mix it with tonic and an orange peel. Signature cocktail, Basbas Mojito, features 2 ounces of Basbas, 1 ounce of fresh lime juice and 10 ounces of fresh mint leaves. Combine with ice, then gently muddle. Garnish with fresh mint leaves and food grade gold flakes. The Basbas Negroni features 2 ounces of Basbas, ½ ounce of Suze liqueur, 1 ounce of dry vermouth and orange peel for garnish. Combine in a mixing glass or shaker with ice. Stir until well chilled. Strain into a glass over a large cube.

About Holy Seed Beverage Group

Holy Seed Beverage Group is a sustainability-focused spirits company founded in 2018 by Paul Geller. They are the owner of the premium hierbas brand Basbas, the most awarded hierbas in the world, and develop other hard-to-replicate and regionally protected spirits for the North American, European, and Asian markets. Holy Seed Beverage Group is proud to be 100% carbon neutral.

For More Information:

https://masbasbas.com/