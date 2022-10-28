Copper Bonnet Distillery Releases First Craft Gin in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore.— Copper Bonnet Distillery is proud to announce the launch of its first product, Copper Bonnet Gin. Produced in Oregon and created by a couple in the state of Pennsylvania with a love of gin and exploring our oceans — Copper Bonnet Gin is truly born of the sea from East to West.

Copper Bonnet Gin’s differentiating ingredient is ethically sourced sea kelp, which adds a smooth but sweet touch. In addition to sea kelp, there’s classic ingredients like juniper, lemon, lime, and lemongrass. Copper Bonnet Gin (90 proof) is available in 750ML bottles at several liquor stores across Oregon, including East Bend Liquor and 3rd Street Beverage in Bend.

About Copper Bonnet Distillery

Bonded over their love for the ocean, the scuba diving owners and distillers, Tara and William Lawver, wanted to find a new and unique way to explore the sea. Proceeds from each bottle sold will be donated to help keep the oceans clean and healthy. Copper Bonnet has partnered with Coral Reef Alliance, a global NGO that works towards protecting the coral reefs, and preparing them to survive climate change for generations to come.

The name ‘Copper Bonnet,’ along with the matching mascot, derives from old school diving equipment, which consisted of a copper helmet, or ‘bonnet’ (British English) clamped onto a copper breastplate, which transferred the weight of the heavy copper helmet to the diver’s shoulders.

They look forward to bringing Copper Bonnet Gin to their home state Pennsylvania in the near future!

https://www.copperbonnetdistillery.com