Fizzy Beez Now Available at Raley’s in Northern Nevada

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— World Golf Hall of Fame member Annika Sorenstam’s Fizzy Beez line of full-flavor, ready-to-drink, vodka-based sparkling classic cocktails sweetened with ethically farmed organic honey are now available at all 11 Raley’s in northern Nevada.

To celebrate Fizzy Beez’s introduction to Nevada, Annika, an eight-time LPGA Player of the Year and part-time Incline Village resident for over 25 years, will attend in-store tastings and sign autographs at two Raley’s locations. On December 21, she will be at the Galena store in Reno, located at 18144 Wedge Pkwy., from 3 to 5 p.m. And on December 28, she will be at the Incline Village store, located at 930 Tahoe Blvd., from 3 to 5 p.m.

“The idea for Fizzy Beez was actually born in Incline Village,” says Annika. “During the COVID lockdown my husband, Mike, and I began to experiment with different types of cocktails, as we were dissatisfied with the taste and artificial ingredients found in the standard, ready-to-drink options on the market. We couldn’t find anything we liked, so we decided to create our own that taste like homemade cocktails, but with only ? of the calories of a drink from the bar.”

The name Fizzy Beez is a play on Annika’s “busy bee” lifestyle, as well as a nod to the beverages’ use of organic honey in place of added sugars. This focus on organic honey as a key ingredient extends to the “Fizzy Beez Promise,” whereby the company allocates a portion of net proceeds toward bee preservation.

In addition to using ethically farmed honey, all Fizzy Beez flavors – Cosmo, Margarita, Mojito and Moscow Mule – are made with real fruit juice and use all natural, gluten-free and kosher ingredients. This approach yields a 5% ABV grain neutral, spirit-based beverage that is light, refreshing and only 140 calories per 12-ounce can.

Annika owns Fizzy Beez with her friend, business partner and fellow Incline Village resident, Kathy Johanson, who brings 35 years of corporate experience to the company. Nevada joins Ohio and Tennessee as states where Fizzy Beez is currently distributed.

“The early buzz on Fizzy Beez has been really promising,” adds Annika. “Kathy and I are passionate about the product and, with the help of Raley’s, look forward to introducing it to our fellow residents.”

According to an article by VinePair, Inc., the sales of ready-to-drink cocktails increased by 91.8% in the United States during the first months of the pandemic. The vertical’s market size is projected to grow annually at more than 12%, from a value of $714.8 million in 2020 to an estimated $1.63 billion in 2027.

About Fizzy Beez

Fizzy Beez is a line of vodka-based, full-flavor, ready-to-drink, sparkling classic cocktails sweetened with ethically farmed organic honey. Launched in 2022 by World Golf Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam and Dr. Kathy Johanson, Fizzy Beez comes in four classic varieties: Cosmo, Margarita, Mojito and Moscow Mule. Light and refreshing and made with ingredients you feel good about, each gluten-free 12-ounce can is 140 calories, 5% ABV, made with real fruit juice and other natural ingredients. Fizzy Beez will enhance what you love and where you are, whether from the can or poured over ice.

For More Information:

https://fizzybeez.com/