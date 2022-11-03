Hirsch Selected Whiskeys Debuts Limited New Release: The Cask Strength Finished in Cognac Barrels

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.— The trailblazing bourbon brand, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, announces its limited time offering of The Cask Strength Finished in Cognac Barrels. With only 9,000 bottles available nationwide, this exclusive release has been aged for 6 years before finishing in 30-Year-Old HINE Cognac XO barrels for 18th months, resulting in a rich, complex, and well-rounded whiskey from Bardstown, Kentucky. Bottled at cask strength, this expression is one of the newest innovations to come from HIRSCH, a continued celebration of the brand’s commitment to setting the gold standard within the American whiskey category.

“We selected 54 barrels of our oldest bourbon to rest in these used HINE Cognac casks which adds the subtle, yet noticeable character of Cognac to our bourbon, resulting in an astonishing liquid,” says Kevin Aslan, Innovations Distiller at Hotaling & Co. “This whiskey is worth the wait because when it comes to cognac, it’s a case of the older – the barrels – the better.”

The now legendary bourbon A.H. HIRSCH Reserve – commissioned in 1974 – firmly established the A.H. Hirsch legacy as one who never settles and this partnership with HINE Cognac is an expression of that artisanal spirit. HIRSCH looks to the future with an explorer’s mindset and a conviction to highlight the incredible breadth and depth of American Whiskey. HINE Cognac has preserved and ceaselessly renewed 259 years of spirited adventure in creating fine and delicate cognacs. Combining Hirsch whiskey with these exquisite HINE Cognac barrels displays both brands’ commitment to unique character and identity.

“We are very excited to be a part of The Cask Strength Finished in Cognac Barrels release,” says Eric Forget, The HINE Cognac Master Blender and Cellar Master. “The name Hirsch means stag in German, and the stag is the emblem of our Cognac House founded in 1763, a perfect example of how this this collaboration was truly meant to be. The casks we provided, previously containing HINE Antique XO cognac, contribute to the rich flavor profile, bringing aromas of spices, leather, and licorice to create a full roundness to this exceptional whiskey.”

Additional tasting notes from Master Innovations Distiller, Kevin Aslan, are as follows:

Nose: Dark plums, rich baking spices

Palate: Mild cinnamon heat and black cherry

Finish: Rich, complex, and well-rounded

HIRSCH Whiskey, The Cask Strength Finished in Cognac Barrels is bottled at cask strength (62.5% ABV) with a proof of 127, and a suggested SRP of $199.99/750ml bottle. The mash bill is comprised of 72% corn, 13% rye, 15% malted barley.

For More Information:

https://www.hirschwhiskey.com/