Holmes Cay Rum Releases 2022 Fall Collection

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Holmes Cay Rum is launching a fall collection of four limited edition strength rums aged from 8 to 16 years. These barrels are selected for excellence within their flavor categories to showcase the diversity of rum distillers from around the world.

Said Holmes Cay founder Eric Kaye, “These four extremely limited cask selections from Belize, Jamaica and Australia stand out in different ways, but all are examples of the value that Holmes Cay puts on selecting great aged rums distilled and bottled without additives. The Belize 2006 is another great example of the collaboration between Travellers and Holmes Cay Rum and one of very few fully tropically aged, single cask rums that you will find from this distillery. We are also proud of the Jamaica ITP, our first release from Long Pond distillery. The low ester pot still expression has a classic Jamaican intensity thanks to 100 percent tropical aging. The Australia 2012 is our first Australian pot still offering from Beenleigh Artisan Distillery, with vanilla and savory notes. Finally, the Jamaica EMB 2014, a younger medium ester pot still from Clarendon Distillery, combines spice and tropical fruit perfectly for sipping.”

The Belize 2006 16 Year is a molasses-based column still rum produced at Travellers Liquors Distillery in Belize. Produced on a manually-operated column still and 100% tropically aged and bottled in Belize, four casks were selected and individually bottled at 61% alcohol by volume.

Belize 2006 16 Year tasting notes: Caramel, vanilla and plum on the nose. Toffee and a hint of cacao on the tongue, moving back to stone fruit in an oaky, medium-length finish.

The Jamaica 2007 ITP edition comes from the storied Long Pond Distillery. Founded in 1753, the Long Pond Distillery is now a part of National Rums of Jamaica. This all-molasses rum is a single, light ester mark, called the Ive Trelawny Pot (ITP.) It was produced on their historic John Dore copper pot still and 100% tropically aged in Jamaica in ex-bourbon barrels. Three casks were individually bottled at a flavorful 56% alcohol by volume.

Jamaica ITP 2007 tasting notes: Ripened tropical fruit on the nose leads to rich banana, mango and brown sugar on the tongue with a long and balanced finish of oak and tobacco leaf.

The Australia Beenleigh 2012 edition, an all molasses, 100% pot still rum, was produced at Beenleigh Artisan Distillery in Queensland, Australia. Aged in Australia for 6 years in American oak, it then spent an additional 4 years in ex-bourbon casks in the UK. Four barrels were selected for the Australia Beenleigh 2012 edition, individually bottled in New York State at 61% alcohol by volume.

Australia Beenleigh 2012 tasting notes: Gentle sweetness and vanilla on the nose. Fruit and mint give way to savory notes on the palate. The finish integrates oak and mineral notes.

The Jamaica EMB 2014 comes from the Clarendon Distillery, also part of National Rums of Jamaica. This medium ester style rum mark is made with a molasses base, open fermentation and pot distillation. It was 100% aged in Jamaica in ex-bourbon barrels, and three barrels were individually bottled at 61% alcohol by volume.

Jamaica EMB 2014 tasting notes: Pepper and papaya on the nose, tropical fruit and clove on the tongue, and a finish of leather and baking spices.

Said Kaye, “As a leading US independent rum importer, this collection of Holmes Cay expressions promises a diversity of flavors, and as important, exceptional quality. Not only is there a very limited supply of these expressions, but each one deserves to be savored and enjoyed on its own merits.”

All expressions are now available for wholesale orders.

The Belize 2006 has a suggested retail price of $129.99 (700 ml bottle/ 6 per case.)

The Jamaica ITP 2007 has a suggested retail price of $149.99 (750 ml bottle/ 6 per case.)

The Australia 2012 has a suggested retail price of $128.99 (750 ml bottle/ 6 per case.)

The Jamaica EMB 2014 has a suggested retail price of $79.99 (750 ml bottle/ 6 per case.)

Holmes Cay rums are distributed in New York, California, Florida, Massachusetts, Oregon, Colorado, Arizona, Tennessee, Illinois, Texas and Washington D.C. They are also available throughout the US via various online retailers.

About Holmes Cay Rum

Holmes Cay (pronounced ‘key’) Rum curates a continuously evolving collection of the best small-batch, limited-edition rums, distilled and bottled without additives. Single Cask editions are aged in cask, while Single Origin editions combine multiple casks and production styles to create exciting expressions from a given distillery or region. Find your bottle and stay informed at holmescay.com or get connected on Facebook and Instagram.

About Eric Kaye

Eric Kaye founded Holmes Cay Rum in 2019. Frustrated that access to cask strength rums without additives was limited in the United States, Kaye saw an opportunity to focus on the hard-to-obtain aged expressions that he had encountered in Europe and the Caribbean, while championing increased transparency across the category. Kaye’s extensive knowledge of rum and relationships with highly regarded distilleries worldwide enable him to select, bottle and import rare casks and limited-edition blends, sharing his finds with discerning drinkers across the country.

For More Information:

https://www.holmescay.com