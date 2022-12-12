Hornitos Tequila Turns Disastrous White Elephant Gifts into ‘Dough’ This Holiday Season

NEW YORK, N.Y.— ‘Tis the season of giving and re-gifting! If you’re lucky enough to be on the invitee list of a white elephant party, you run the risk of leaving with a completely useless gift (we’ve all been there!).

This holiday season, Hornitos Tequila is here to save the day by allowing folks to exchange those itchy tube socks and creepy cat calendars for something a bit more… green.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, holiday partygoers (ages 21+) can visit the virtual Hornitos Green Elephant Shop to submit photos of their lackluster white elephant gift for a chance to receive cold, hard cash* (*in the form of an e-gift card)! Fans can upload an image of their precarious present for a chance to receive a $25 e-gift card, enabling them to purchase something that adds a little more spirit to their holiday season, like bottle of great tequila!

To help spread more cheer, Hornitos teamed up with the hilarious TonyTalks to serve as the honorary virtual “shopkeeper,” helping turn this year’s white elephant disasters into dough. In his latest post, the aspiring actor uses original characters and creative editing to bring his comedic genius to relatable white elephant gifting experiences

“As someone who has received a bad white elephant gift or two, I was all in to help Hornitos give people the chance to swap presents that say ‘no, no, no’ for something that will have them saying, ‘ho, ho, Hornitos,'” said Antonio Baldwin, aka TonyTalks. “There’s no reason that anyone should be stuck with a horrible present for the holidays.”

“As a brand rooted in a boundary-pushing mindset, we are pumped to launch this campaign – there’s nothing bolder than replacing useless presents with money, something everyone needs this holiday season,” said Andrew Eis, Senior Marketing Director, Global Tequila at Beam Suntory. “Pushing the envelope even further, TonyTalks truly brings our Green Elephant Shop to life with his spirited and hilarious skit that his followers and our tequila fans can totally relate to, and in turn, possibly make their holidays a little greener with our collaboration.

About Hornitos Tequila



Hornitos Tequila has a history of breaking tradition dating back to 1950 when founder Don Francisco launched the brand in honor of Mexican Independence Day. The Hornitos family of tequilas keeps Don Francisco’s legacy alive, using the same high standards to cultivate the best and most flavorful agaves, molding them into premium tequilas that everyone can enjoy. Hornitos inspires its fans to adopt the same boundary-pushing mindset through its “A Shot Worth Taking” campaign that highlights the extraordinary things that can happen when people are willing to take a chance. Since the inception of “A Shot Worth Taking” in 2017, Hornitos has empowered fans to take their shot and provided funds and opportunities to make their aspirations achievable.

Hornitos’ portfolio of premium tequilas includes Hornitos Plata Tequila, Hornitos Reposado Tequila, Hornitos Añejo Tequila, Hornitos Cristalino Tequila, Hornitos Black Barrel Tequila Hornitos Tequila Seltzer and a line of ready-to-serve premixed margaritas.

For More Information:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hornitos-tequila-turns-disastrous-white-elephant-gifts-into-dough-this-holiday-season-301698338.html