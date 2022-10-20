Jeni’s, Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey Partner to Launch Limited-Edition Boozy Eggnog Flavor

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams announces the triumphant return of its Boozy Eggnog flavor, this year made in partnership with Shelbyville, Tennessee based Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, the most awarded American whiskey or bourbon several years running. This limited-edition, holiday-inspired flavor is officially available in Jeni’s scoop shops nationwide and on Jenis.com.

Originally launched more than a decade ago, Boozy Eggnog is made the Midwestern way. Inspired by Jeni’s grandfather, who always spiked his eggnog with whiskey, this year’s version of the Boozy Eggnog flavor is not only rich and creamy, but steeped in history and tradition. Made in partnership with the female-led Uncle Nearest, created to honor Nearest Green – the first known African American master distiller – Boozy Eggnog uses the brand’s 1884 Small Batch Whiskey, blended by Nearest Green descendant and Uncle Nearest Master Blender Victoria Eady Butler.

The festive flavor is made using grass-grazed milk for a salted egg custard base spiked with nutmeg and Uncle Nearest Whiskey. The super silky texture and rich flavor are complemented by the boozy warmth of the whiskey, which flavors the ice cream like a complex vanilla with notes of caramel for a sweet finish. Boozy Eggnog itself is inspired by Jeni’s grandfather, who always spiked his eggnog with whiskey (it’s the Midwestern way; and Jeni doesn’t go a holiday without it).

Creating elevated flavors with authentic partners is core to the Jeni’s brand, with previous collaborators including Dolly Parton and Tyler, The Creator, along with national brands like Intelligentsia coffee and now Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey.

Boozy Eggnog, the perfect complement to any holiday feast, is back for a limited-time-only. Jeni’s splendid rewards members have early access to the flavor on Jenis.com, now through its official launch on October 27, when it will be widely available in scoop shops and for nationwide shipping.

About Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams and Jeni Britton

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is a modern American ice cream company devoted to making the finest ice creams the world has ever known. Founded in Columbus, OH in 2002 by James Beard Award-winning ice cream maker Jeni Britton, Jeni’s has emerged over the past 20 years as the new standard by which all other ice creams (and ice cream companies) are judged. With Jeni in charge of all creative output—from the ice cream itself to all of the supporting details that enhance the experience of eating it—Jeni’s continues to make one-of-a-kind flavors with Direct and Fair Trade ingredients and super fresh milk from family dairy farms. Today, Jeni’s is a Certified B Corporation known for its social, environmental and business leadership with more than 60 scoop shops, an online shop at jenis.com and distribution in top grocery stores across the country.

About Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey

Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey honors the world’s first-known African American master distiller, Nearest Green. The portfolio is the Most Awarded American Whiskey or Bourbon of 2019, 2020 and 2021, with over 550 awards and accolades since the brand’s 2017 launch, including 65 Best in Class honors. Uncle Nearest is available in all 50 states and 12 countries, and is sold in more than 25,000 stores, bars, hotels, restaurants, and at its distillery in Shelbyville, Tenn.

For More Information:

https://jenis.com/