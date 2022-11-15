La Marielita Rum Celebrates The Launch of Inaugural Blend

MIAMI, Fla.— La Marielita Rum is thrilled to announce the launch of the inaugural blend of the premium hand-crafted blended Panamanian rum. Led by Janet Diaz-Bonilla, the first Cuban-American immigrant woman to found and own a rum brand, La Marielita is a proud collaboration of Janet Diaz-Bonilla and fellow Cuban rooted masterminds Francisco José “Don Pancho” Fernández Pérez, also known as the Godfather of Rum and artist Humberto Benitez.

La Marielita Rum is inspired by the 1980 Mariel Boatlift, an exodus initiated by a political movement where thousands of Cubans sought refuge at the Peruvian embassy. At six-years-old, Janet Diaz-Bonilla, alongside her parents, embarked on a journey from Mariel, Cuba to Key West, Florida, only to be transferred upon arrival to a holding camp for 53 days before being awarded their freedom. Janet embarked on this journey to craft La Marielta Rum to honor and celebrate hard work, dedication to family, and gratitude for freedom.

As CEO and founder, Janet brought together a team that defines and embodies Cuban heritage. Together Janet and world-renowned Cuban Master of Rum, Francisco José “Don Pancho” Fernández Pérez, skillfully formulated a rum with a distinctly unique bouquet of aromatic flavors distilled in Las Cabras de Pesé, Panama.

“I am fortunate to have the opportunity to collaborate with one of the world’s most gifted and respected master blenders and artists to tell my story through a genuinely delicious tasting experience,” says Janet Diaz-Bonilla. “We take great pride in the final result of our premium rum and are excited to share La Marielita with the world.”

Acclaimed Cuban-American artist, Humberto Benitez, shares the founder’s roots and understood the importance of illustrating an image that encompassed the sentiments and authenticity of La Marielita’s story for the bottle’s label. “The painting I created for the label art of La Marielita rum is a story of hope, determination, boundless spirit against the odds, and the beauty of those who carry that spirit over the horizon,” says Humberto Benitez.

La Marielita Rum is aged in Bourbon curated American white oak casks for at least 18 Years with no additives or artificial flavorings. With a burnt toffee and oak aroma, the rum gradually transitions into cacao flavors as it grazes the palate; with layers of vanilla, coffee bean and orange blossom lingering, it then evolves into tenors of hazelnut and chocolate and ends with a smooth and balanced finish.

La Marielita Rum (SRP: $59.99) is currently available in Florida, California, and New York and also available nationwide online.

About La Marielita Rum

The first rum owned by a Cuban-American woman, La Marielita Rum tells a story about perseverance and freedom. Inspired by the 1980 Mariel Boatlift, La Marielita pays homage to the exodus that delivered founder, Janet-Diaz Bonilla, and her family to freedom over forty years ago. La Marielita is distilled in Las Cabras de Pesé, Panama, an area enfolded by a lush tropical climate and freshwater rivers. This filtered freshwater is used to proof down La Marielita. The rum is blended by world-renowned Master Blender, Francisco José “Don Pancho” Fernández Pérez, also known as the Godfather of Rum, with experience in the spirits industry spanning over sixty years, and matured in American White Oak Bourbon Casks, enveloped with Panama’s tropical setting, which is known for its rich environmental elements. It is aged for at least 18 years in an ultra premium hand-crafted blend, with zero additives or artificial flavoring. The label was created by Cuban-American artist, Mr. Humberto Benitez, who shares the brand’s founding roots and embodies its Cuban heritage.

For More Information:

https://lamarielita.com/