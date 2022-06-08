Lux Row Distillers Introduces Ezra Brooks 99, Rebel 100 in 1.75L Bottles

Lux Row Distillers – the Bardstown, Kentucky, home of the Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Daviess County, David Nicholson and Blood Oath bourbon brands – has added two SKUs to its repertoire of offerings at retail. Beginning in June, the distillery’s Ezra Brooks 99 and Rebel 100 brands will be available in 1.75L bottles at a minimum suggested retail price of $44.99 and $35.99, respectively.

Introduced in early 2021, Ezra Brooks 99 is a pure, oak-barrel-aged Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey elevated to 99 proof. Charcoal filtered for a smooth, mellow finish, Ezra Brooks 99 features the same spicy, ryed-bourbon-mash-bill taste as the original Ezra Brooks, but with an enhanced flavor profile delivered by the higher proof. Introduced in 2019, Rebel 100 is a smooth wheated bourbon that offers the same round body and full flavor of the original Rebel Bourbon but takes it a step further by dialing up the proof to 100.

The level of sales success enjoyed by both Ezra Brooks 99 and Rebel 100 is a key factor in the decision made at Lux Row Distillers to expand these brand offerings by including both variants in 1.75L bottles.

“Since their respective launches in 2019 and 2021, Rebel 100 and Ezra Brooks 99 have been very popular with our customers,” said Eric Winter, whiskey brand manager for Lux Row Distillers. “Our decision to include both brands in 1.75L bottles is a reflection of their continued popularity, as well as our ongoing effort to give our customers what they are looking for.”

According to research provided by Mintel (source: Lightspeed/Mintel – US Dark Spirits Report, Nov. 2020), consumers are seeking spirits they consider “premium,” as defined by a combination of superior taste, heritage, price and awards won, among other factors. This research is supported by recent Nielsen market data (source: Nielsen 52 wks 9L cases, week ending 1-1-2022), which indicates consumer movement away from value brands and toward more premium offerings.

“Over the years Luxco has innovated within the whiskey category to keep up with the demands of the changing consumer by introducing more unique premium offerings,” said Luxco VP of Marketing Fletcher Buchman. “Over the past five to seven years, the demand for – and growth of – the premium and super-premium bourbon categories continue to grow, and we are prepared to grow along with it.”

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP’s Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from five distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where the George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced; and the Washington, D.C.-based Green Hat Distillery, producer of the Green Hat family of gins. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan’s Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey and other well-recognized brands.

