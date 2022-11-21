Milam & Greene Launches Unabridged Volume 1 Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Milam & Greene Whiskey has a perfect gift for whiskey and book lovers —Unabridged Volume 1, a new limited edition, literary-themed blend of straight bourbon whiskies. Milam & Greene created Unabridged Volume 1 by calling on the expertise of three award-winning authors and whiskey experts: Heather Greene, CEO of Milam & Greene, Noah Rothbaum and David Wondrich, authors of the Oxford Companion to Spirits and Cocktails and Flaviar’s resident liquor experts. This is a complex whiskey with a spirited personality developed by mingling various bourbons from different states, and a range of ages. A pop of spice punctuates the initial taste. This note is born in the young, wily casks aging in the Texas Hill Country. The whiskey’s flavor evolves quickly into a softness on the mid-palate with toasty robustness from the malted rye. It finishes with dark cherry notes characteristic of older bourbon.

David Wondrich, Flaviar’s Resident Spirits & Cocktails Historian, says, “on the nose is an oaky, split-log tang, which is cushioned by waves of pecan pie, maple syrup and creamed corn and a whiff of alcohol driving everything forward. The palate is rich and chewy, with cinnamon-spice oak and dark-chocolate notes to balance the richness. Long finish.”

Noah Rothbaum, Head of Cocktails & Spirits for Flaviar, says, “on the nose, I get strong maple syrup and caramel notes with a bit of baking spices. On the palate, I get rich dark chocolate notes, plus stone fruits and a beautiful hint of malted rye and toasted wood.”

