New York Distilling Company Announces The Seasonal Release Of Dorothy Parker, Rose Petal Gin

New York Distilling Company, Williamsburg’s premier urban craft distillery, has announced the seasonal release of its pink-hued, rose petal variation of its multi-award-winning Dorothy Parker – New York Gin. The delicious, playful expression achieves its color naturally through an infusion of fragrant red and pink rose petals as well as crushed elderberries, one of the essential botanicals in the gin. The special release is available beginning March 1 through the end of Summer, September 22 for a suggested retail price of $40.

New York Distilling Company’s Co-founder Allen Katz stated, “There’s a vibrancy to New York City in the spring and summer, and this limited edition expression encapsulates that. The flavor and color of Dorothy Parker – Rose Petal Gin are subtle and purposeful, but most of all, it’s just fun.”

An extension of New York Distilling Company’s core gin, Dorothy Parker Gin, the line is named after the famous writer of the same name. The liquid is inspired by Dorothy’s reputation for unconventional attitude and brilliance. The seasonal expression combines eight carefully selected botanicals including; juniper berries, coriander, elderberries, hibiscus petals, green cardamom pods, cinnamon bark, lemon peel, and orange peel to produce a versatile gin with hints of elderberry and cherry and an intentional focus on the fruit quality of the juniper berries. In addition to the vibrant hue, the lively aroma and flavor of floral rose complement existing hibiscus notes, and the result is a sweet and creamy finish, bottled at 44% ABV.

About New York Distilling Company

New York Distilling Company builds on the dream of an urban distillery by establishing one of the nation’s premier craft distilleries in the borough of Brooklyn. The distillery’s aim is to create products and brands of exceeding quality and originality while building on an American cocktail heritage set in its second Golden Age. With a commitment to use the most sustainably produced ingredients in all its spirits, The New York Distilling Company also features grains grown in New York State whenever possible.

About Dorothy ParkerAmerican Gin

Named after the famous writer, Dorothy Parker is as unconventionally brilliant as was the frequent member of the Algonquin Round Table. New York Distilling Company seamlessly blurs the lines between tradition and innovation, fusing botanicals of juniper elderberries, citrus, hibiscus with spices of cinnamon. Bottled at 44% and extremely palatable, this spirit blends with vermouth, grapefruit juice, and even Ramazzotti. Dorothy Parker American Gin was awarded three stars by the New York Times, making it the highest-rated American gin in the series, and won double gold at the San Francisco International Spirits Competition.

