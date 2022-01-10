O.H. Ingram River Aged Rings in the New Year with the Release of Straight Bourbon Whiskey

NASHVILLE – Brown Water Spirits LLC, the maker of O.H. Ingram River Aged, today announced the release of its fourth expression, Ingram River Aged Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Since launching with one product in its home base of Nashville in October 2020, Ingram River Aged now has four expressions available in nearly 20 states.

The release of the Straight Bourbon Whiskey comes on the heels of Ingram River Aged’s market expansion into Louisiana and the launch of the Ingram River Aged Flagship Bourbon in August.

“The release of our much-anticipated wheated Straight Bourbon is the perfect start to what will be a big year for O.H. Ingram,” said Founder Hank Ingram. “Since launching just over a year ago, it’s been fantastic to see how our story has resonated with folks searching for something unique in a crowded whiskey market. It’s a daily joy to see the enthusiasm grow as folks come back to replenish their shelves. As we hunker down in these colder months, I’m sure people will agree the Straight Bourbon is a needed addition to any bar.”

O.H. Ingram River Aged is the only whiskey in the world aged inside a proprietary floating rickhouse. Moored on the Mississippi River in Ballard County, Kentucky, Ingram River Aged is matured in a way that no landlocked rickhouse can accomplish. The dramatic rise and fall of the Mighty Mississippi, along with intense temperature and humidity swings, provoke an intense interaction between barrel and spirit and a whiskey like no other. The rickhouse is moored at the confluence of the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers where the rushing water ensures this whiskey never stops working, creating a mature taste well beyond its years. You can see full details about the process here.

The first expression in the Ingram River Aged Series, Ingram River Aged Straight Whiskey, formally launched in October of 2020, followed by Ingram River Aged Straight Rye in December 2020 and Ingram River Aged Flagship Bourbon in August 2021. Now, Ingram River Aged Straight Bourbon Whiskey joins the fleet.

Ingram River Aged Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Proof: 105

Tasting Notes:

On the Nose Apples, cherries, oak, floral, honey

Mouthfeel Viscous, warm

Palate Citrus, almond, cinnamon spice, oak

Finish A medium finish with vanilla, caramelized sugar and hints of leather



Hank has a long familiarity with using the river to achieve something special. His great-great-great-grandfather first discovered the power of the rushing river over 150 years ago when he founded the Empire Lumber Company, which shipped lumber down the Chippewa and Mississippi Rivers. That expanded into a barge-centered shipping company that is an industry leader to this day. O.H. Ingram River Aged is just the latest chapter in a rich family history on the inland waterways.

Ingram River Aged is available on shelves in Kentucky, Tennessee and Louisiana. It is also available for online purchase in fourteen states via Seelbach’s.

To learn more about the Ingram River Aged Series, please visit IngramWhiskey.com and use the Ingram River Aged Brand Finder to see where it’s available near you. Note that there may be a delay in adding sales locations to the map. Customers are encouraged to call their local store or neighborhood bar.

You can also follow Ingram Whiskey on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About Brown Water Spirits

Brown Water Spirits LLC was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN with whiskey aging operations in Ballard County, Kentucky. Brown Water Spirits pioneered the first patent-pending floating rickhouse on the Mississippi River. The result is the O.H. Ingram River Aged Series.

The first three expressions in the series have already attracted a number of accolades, including a Platinum medal at the 2021 SIP Awards and Double Gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition for the O.H. Ingram River Aged Straight Rye, and scores of 94 by The Tasting Panel Magazine for both the Straight Rye and the Straight Whiskey. O.H. Ingram River Aged is presently available online via Seelbach’s and on shelves in Tennessee, Kentucky, and Louisiana, with additional markets coming as inventory allows through R.S. Lipman and Vintage Point, the National Sales Agent.

For More Information:

https://ingramwhiskey.com/straight-bourbon/