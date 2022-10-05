Oak & Eden Whiskey Adds Wheat & Honey To Its Infused Series

DALLAS, Texas— Indie whiskey brand and pioneer of In-Bottle Finishing, Oak & Eden, unveils Wheat & Honey, a small batch release blending the brand’s permanent wheated bourbon with a honey-soaked toasted American Oak spire. Honey is the first flavor that most people discern when drinking whiskey, making this infusion an obvious choice to take a good thing and make it great.

Oak & Eden is built on the foundation of innovation, believing whiskey should be constantly fresh and distinct, never the same. This pursuit leads the brand to constantly create new and unique whiskies that could only be achieved by its patented process of In-Bottle FinishingTM, where a 5-inch spiral-cut piece of oak is placed into every bottle of whiskey produced.

“Every Oak & Eden release reflects our pursuit in customizing the experience of whiskey in unique ways — not just with the products we create, but also with how they are designed to be used,” comments Co-Founder and CMO Brad Neathery. “We intentionally crafted Wheat & Honey to pair beautifully with a broad range of refreshing cocktails – cocktails that most people would never assume are whiskey based. ”

As a naturally sweeter whiskey, Wheat & Honey lends itself as a go-to for cocktails. To complement the launch, Oak & Eden shares four distinct, easy-to-replicate recipes; Cloud Nine, Solar Flare, American Honey and The Gold Coast. Visit Oak & Eden’s website for full recipes, cocktail tips and more.

More on Wheat & Honey:

Whiskey: Wheated Bourbon – Wheat & Honey begins with a remarkably smooth combination of 51% corn, 45% wheat and 4% malted barley. Once distilled, the bourbon is aged in new American Oak barrels producing a rich, deep yet sweet spirit.

Wood: American Oak – Containing hundreds of naturally occurring botanicals, Wheat & Honey uses a 5” American Oak spire which produces a rich, velvety whiskey full of caramel, butterscotch, and allspice notes.

Fire: Medium Toast – Before placing the spire into the wheated bourbon, it is exposed to fire, technically a Medium Toast, toasting the wood to the perfect degree that will produce a finish that is deep and rich with subtle notes of candied fruit, vanilla, toffee, and caramel.

Infusion: American Honey – Each spire is infused with American Honey before being placed in the bottle for that naturally sweet finish.

Tasting notes: Honey, Marshmallow & Candied Fruit

Oak & Eden will debut additional expressions to its Infused Series over the next year as well as build upon its unique Bottle Builder program where customers can craft their own whiskey bottle using one of the maker’s four finished whiskey bases and over thirty infusion options. The Bottle Builder program is currently offered ($90/ 750ml bottle) at the brand’s Flagship retail location and nano-distillery in Bridgeport, TX.

Wheat & Honey, bottled at 45% Alc. by Vol., is available now exclusively online at oakandeden.com with a price of $59.99 for 750mL. Wheat & Honey will continue to roll out in select Oak & Eden retailers across 30 states in the coming months.

For More Information:

https://oakandeden.com/