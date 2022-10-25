Penelope Bourbon Announces Limited Release of Valencia

ROSELLE, N.J.— Award-winning bourbon whiskey brand Penelope Bourbon announced the limited-release of its newest bourbon, Valencia, Penelope’s first bourbon to be finished in Vino de Naranja casks from Spain. Bottled at 97 proof, Valencia is the latest addition to the brand’s Cooper Series; a series which pairs Penelope’s straight whiskeys with wine casks from the finest wine making regions in the world. Rich and bold on the palate, Valencia brings forward deep citrus flavors from the coasts of Spain.

Vino de Naranja is a 97-proof wine that ages in oak wine barrels and extracts its flavor from orange peels from Spain. Penelope’s namesake bourbon is then finished in these wine casks for around 12 months before bottling the limited release of Valencia.

“At Penelope, we aspire to go above and beyond the norm of any cask finish whiskey we work on by constantly evolving the product,” said Michael Paladini, CEO and Co-Founder of Penelope Bourbon. “Including Vino de Naranja in our Cooper Series was the perfect next step for us because the fusion of the wine’s flavor profile and our four grain bourbon compliment each other so well.”

Valencia is Penelope Bourbon’s third expression in its Cooper Series joining the brand’s Rosé Cask Finish and Tokaji Cask Finish. Valencia is available now at online retailers and at select liquor stores nationwide (MSRP $75). The limited-release production run is capped at 1,500 cases.

About Penelope Bourbon

Founded in 2018, Penelope Bourbon (Penelope) is one of the country’s fastest-growing whiskey brands. Named after the founder’s daughter, Penelope boasts a series of four grain straight bourbon whiskey expressions that are all uniquely blended from three different mash bills. Remarkably smooth and flavorful, Penelope is perfect whether sipping neat or mixing in a cocktail.

Penelope’s two cornerstone expressions, Penelope Bourbon and Penelope Bourbon Barrel Strength, have been awarded twenty combined industry accolades. Most recently, the brand won Double Gold and ‘Best of Class’ at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and was awarded three Double Platinum Medals – along with the title ‘Blender of the Year’- by the ASCOT Awards (2022).

In addition to its cornerstone expressions, Penelope continues to introduce new, limited releases within its Cooper Series, Toasted Series, and Founders Reserve.

