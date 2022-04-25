Phusion Projects Announces Expanded Distribution with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits for Mamitas Tequila Seltzer

Phusion Projects is pleased to announce an expanded distribution relationship with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits covering twenty-five states and the District of Columbia, effective April 1, 2022. This expansion covers the Mamitas Tequila Seltzer franchise, which is one of the fastest-growing RTD beverages on the market.

“Southern Glazer’s is a best-in-class organization and we are proud to expand across new markets with them,” says Phusion Projects Co-Founder/CEO Jaisen Freeman. “This is an unprecedented step for Phusion Projects and fits perfectly into our priorities as a company.”

Mamitas was launched in 2021 and has taken retail by storm with recent chain expansion across retailers like Kroger, Walmart, Publix, 7-Eleven, Meijer, Total Wine & More, Albertson’s, Safeway and many more.

“Our partners at Southern Glazer’s bring an expertise in National Retail Sales, which combined with our sales team, will accelerate Mamitas across the country,” noted Chief Sales Officer, Brian Sedra. “We are confident in the products we make, our connection with the consumer, and our new ability to meet customer demand with first class execution.”

About Phusion Projects

Phusion Projects is a global alcohol company operating across five continents and selling brands like Four Loko, Four Loko Pregame, Mamitas Tequila Seltzer, Basic Vodka, Básico Tequila, Earthquake, and Moskato Life. Phusion is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and was founded by Jaisen Freeman and Jeff Wright.

For More Information:

http://www.drinkmamitas.com