Procera Gin Expands to Massachusetts

Nairobi, Kenya – African-distilled Procera Gin is proud to announce its expansion into Massachusetts and the appointment of Martignetti Companies, New England’s leading distributor of fine wines and spirits as its distributor partner.

Founded in 2018, Procera is crafted from a sugar cane base and gets its distinctive flavor (and name) from Juniperus Procera — a juniper variety that is indigenous to the highlands of Kenya. The Procera tree only grows at altitudes higher than one mile above sea level, helping its berries to develop distinctive nutty and savory characteristics. This in turn makes Procera ideal as a high-end sipping gin or for use in classic, spirit-focused cocktails.

“Procera is proudly African, distilled by our dedicated team at Kenya’s first craft distillery,” said Procera founder Guy Brennan. “With our unique blend of botanicals and ingredients, it is the ultimate expression of the African terroir – from the plains of Morocco in the northwest to the Indian Ocean islands in the southeast.”

Procera’s expansion into Massachusetts follows a strong launch in New York City, which resulted in placements at renowned cocktail bars such as Bemelmans, Le Pavillion, Baccarat and the Campbell Apartment. In Massachusetts, Procera is represented by the Classic Wine Imports Division of Martignetti Companies.

“We are thrilled to bring this amazing brand into the Classic Division and Martignetti Companies’ portfolio,” said Jim Hickey, Sr. Vice President – Spirits, Martignetti Companies. “Procera Gin is an especially unique, luxury product and founded with an eye toward economic development by sourcing amazing ingredients from local farmers. As we introduce this gin to Massachusetts consumers, we anticipate a very positive reaction from our customers, and we are so excited about the future of this new collaboration.”

Unlike the dried juniper used by most gin brands, Procera uses fresh – never dried – juniper giving a true sense of the African terroir. Juniperus Procera is just one of a dozen botanicals – all sourced from across the African continent:

Pink Peppercorn from Madagascar

Coriander and Orris Root from Morocco

Juniper, Swahili Lime, Pixie Orange, and Green Tea from Kenya

Acacia Honey from Somalia

Cardamom and Mace from Zanzibar

Selim Pepper from Nigeria

A commitment to sustainability is at the core of Procera’s mission. The brand has partnered with the Kijabe Forest Trust, an organization founded to protect the native forest of Kijabe, where much of the juniper is sourced, from illegal poaching of animals and trees; to date, more than 10,000 Juniperus Procera trees have been planted (one per bottle sold). In addition, the Distillery has implemented a pioneering zero wastewater system, sources ingredients only from local farmers; and it’s unique, recycled, hand-blown glass bottled is created by local artisans.

Procera Facts:

Nose: Bright lifted and juniper-forward with delicate zesty citrus undertones.

Palate:Elegant and round, with a broad mouth filling quality. Balanced and integrated with juniper reappearing, supported by restrained citrus and herbaceous notes.

ABV: 44% / 88 proof

SRP: $84.99 (750ml)

Procera Blue Dot Gin won gold medals at the 2019, 2020 and 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competitions. Its sister brands — 2021 Vintage Red Dot and Green Dot gins which have yet to be released in the U.S. – were both awarded a Double Gold Medal in the 2021 SFWSC.

About Procera Gin

Procera Gin was created to bring the very best of Africa to the world. Proudly distilled in Nairobi, Kenya, Procera is an award-winning blend of a dozen botanicals all sourced from the African continent. Procera is committed to sustainable business practices through the use of recyclable materials, efforts to reforest the Kenyan highlands, and support of local farmers and artisans. For additional information visit www.proceragin.com.

About Martignetti Companies

Established in 1908, Martignetti Companies is the leading distributor of wines and spirits in New England and the 6th largest in the country. Based in Taunton, Massachusetts, the Company currently operates in five New England states: Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine. For more information, visit www.martignetti.com.

For More Information:

https://www.proceragin.com/