RNDC Expands Presence in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas— Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) announced the upcoming purchase of Ultra, a division of Horizon Beverage. The purchase includes operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. The transaction does not include the states of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

“We are excited about the opportunity to bring this established organization in key states into RNDC’s fold,” said RNDC CEO Nick Mehall. “This purchase is the last step to ensure RNDC is fully operational in New England and it is part of our strategic efforts toward a presence in every Control State.”

“We are fully aligned with the direction and strategic vision of RNDC in establishing a Control State solution for our valued supplier partners” says Robert Epstein, President of Horizon Beverage Group “We are excited about the opportunities this will present for our colleagues in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont.”

All Ultra employees will become part of the RNDC family. The sales organization will continue to be led by Joe LaRocca.

RNDC will sell spirits and wine in New Hampshire and spirits in Maine and Vermont. The purchase will close in Q1 2023.

Horizon maintains ownership of their operations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

