Siempre Launches Siempre Exclusivo-Vivo

TEQUILA, Mexico— Siempre Spirits Limited, an independent spirit’s brand that relies on hard work and a highly rated authentic product, rather than celebrities, announced its most exclusive and artisanal tequila to date, Siempre Exclusivo-Vivo, of which only 9000 bottles have been produced.

Siempre Exclusivo-Vivo is a unique expression that references an old Hispanic-Peruvian production

method of distilling the fermenting mosto vivo while the yeast is still living. This marvelous technique was mostly forgotten until now.

Siempre Exclusivo-Vivo was created in partnership with Sergio Cruz, one of Mexico’s most renowned Master Tequileros, and International Tequila Academy founder Adam Fodor.

“The Fermenting mosto vivo”

What makes Vivo so special is that Sergio and Adam allowed the fermentation to continue during the distillation – so they distilled the “mosto,” while the yeast was still alive, hence the name “vivo” for this tequila. The product will lose alcohol and efficiency, but one bottle will contain more essence of the agave, offering a unique depth and flavor complexity.

“Wild fermentation” (Siempre Exclusivo-Vivo) vs. “normal fermentation” (normal)

Only a handful of producers use the “wild” or “natural” fermentation process. Simply put, there is no yeast added to the fermentation and as a result it takes a lot longer and is a lot less efficient. It is open air, so some alcohol would be lost through evaporation, and it is easier for local bacteria to get into the tank competing with the yeast for food and nutrients, hence it naturally has a lower yield but added complexity.

“Exclusivo is a project designed to bring liquid works of art to life,” said Alex Lacroix, Co-Founder, Siempre. “While many are putting simple tequila into intricate, beautiful bottles, Vivo is the exact opposite. It is a harmony of carefully selected agave and lost distilling techniques, absolutely never seen in the tequila world, created by one the world’s most respected Maestro Tequileros placed in an overly simple glass bottle.”

We’re extremely proud of this release and reviews from top aficionados are proving it to be one of the top tequilas made in history.

Siempre Exclusivo-Vivo has an MSRP of $129.99. It is currently distributed through RNDC and its other independent wholesale partners, allocated in select States as it slowly makes its way across the US, Canada, and Mexico.

About Siempre Tequila

“No celebrity required” are words this brand stands by. With features in Rolling Stone Magazine, TMZ, Forbes Magazine, and other major media appearances, our Award-winning, 100% agave tequila is handcrafted using mineral-rich volcanic spring water. High-quality ingredients and distillation methods produce complex aromas and flavors, with a finishing technique that makes Siempre exceptionally smooth, naturally sweet, and perfect for sipping. Siempre’s structure is feminine meets masculine with a bright, optimistic colorway, and joyful blending that is almost aggressively different from most other tequila brands that tend towards the serious and austere. The illustration style is a blend of traditional Mexican patterns and contemporary tattoo culture. Overall, the effect is one of joyful rule-breaking and rebellion. Grown from 150 cases of tequila to over 70,000 cases sold since 2016, the products are now distributed in 42 States and Provinces across North America and are rapidly becoming a household name.

About Alex Lacroix & Monica Sanita

Following Alex Lacroix’s (Co-Founder & CEO, Siempre Spirits Limited) checkered past. The journey started when he and Monica Sanita (Co-Founder & COO, Siempre Spirits Limited) met in college. A few years later, they were both working jobs at Advertising Agencies and working crazy hours. To make a long story short, they fell in love, quit their jobs, took the only $9000.00 they could scrounge between the two of them, and started making tequila. It’s said that tequila runs in Monica’s blood because of her Mexican heritage and that tequila runs through Alex’s bloodstream because he was a tequila fan for a long time before co-founding Siempre Tequila. The inspiration behind the brand comes from Monica’s grandmother and great-grandmother, who used to make Mezcal for the family to sip during family gatherings and belief that no matter how dark your past, it is never too late to look at the bright side and bring something incredible to life. To quote Alex & Monica; ”we risked it all, and it was worth it!”

