Siete Bucks Spirits Names CEO for Teremana Tequila

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Siete Bucks Spirits and Teremana Tequila named Richard Black, Chief Executive Officer of Siete Bucks Spirits, the company created by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jenna Fagnan, Ken Austin and Dany Garcia.

Teremana Tequila is a super-premium, hand-crafted, small-batch tequila made in the Jalisco Highlands of Mexico. It has seen unprecedented growth since its launch in early 2020, smashing all records to become a stand-out in the fast-growing tequila category. Richard Black will be responsible for building on this early success and further establishing Teremana as the tequila of the people.

“It’s been both humbling and exciting to witness the tremendous success of our Teremana Tequila as it continues to achieve record-breaking milestones in North America,” said founder Dwayne Johnson.

“As we evolve our business and expand our distillery, we are proud to add proven industry leader, Richard Black, to our Teremana team as our new CEO.

It’s with gratitude and mana that we take this exciting next leap forward with Richard as we expand Teremana into a global Tequila brand.”

Prior to joining Teremana Tequila, Richard established himself as a person to follow in the spirits industry. Most notable is his more than a decade of experience with Gruppo Campari, where he quickly achieved success in his native country of South Africa and rose through the ranks to become the Vice President of Marketing for the U.S. market. Black also achieved significant success helping scale the early-stage growth of Westward Whiskey, which is backed by Distill Ventures, a Diageo company, and competes in the American single malt category.

Launched in March of 2020 with global strategic partner and co-owner Mast-Jägermeister, Teremana Tequila partnered with third generation agave growers and distillers, the Lopez Family. Together they built Destilería Teremana de Agave located in Jesús Maria, a town in the Jalisco Highlands. To meet record-setting demand, the distillery continues to expand, making more of the small handmade 3,800-liter copper pot stills that are at the heart of its meticulous, small batch process.

As Teremana Tequila continues its unprecedented success as the fastest growing tequila brand in the world and given tequila’s position as the fastest growing spirits category in the U.S., the time was right to further build out the leadership team to meet the business needs and consumer demand.

“I am honored to join the Teremana family and work closely with Dwayne, Jenna, Ken, Dany, the Lopez family and Mast-Jägermeister,” said Black. “Teremana is an exceptional spirit and brand and I’m excited to build on its success in North America, as well as expand internationally. The incredible quality of Teremana at such a great price point is something I have admired. Teremana is quickly becoming the spirit of choice.”

About Teremana Tequila

Teremana Tequila is a super-premium, small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Jenna Fagnan, Ken Austin and Dany Garcia. It is crafted at Destileria Teremana De Agave in the highest peaks of the Jalisco highland mountains. With three expressions – a blanco, reposado, and an añejo – its name loosely translates as ‘spirit of the earth’, from the Latin word ‘terra’, meaning earth, and the Polynesian word ‘mana’, meaning spirit. Made from fully mature, naturally sweet agave slow roasted in small traditional brick ovens and distilled in handmade copper pot stills, Teremana has been coined, ‘the tequila of the people’.

About Mast-Jägermeister

Founded in Germany in 1878, Jägermeister is the world’s most successful herbal liqueur. This fifth-generation family-owned business has always been guided by its core values to inspire customers, ensure outstanding quality, and maintain respect for people and the environment. Today Jägermeister is available in 150 countries with over 1,000 employees and is dedicated to finding the balance of tradition and innovation through actions guided by the responsibility to past and future generations. Jägermeister is 35% Alc./Vol. and imported exclusively by Mast-Jägermeister US, White Plains, NY.

