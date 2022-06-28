Tattersall Distilling Launches Four Spirit-Based Canned Cocktails

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.— Tattersall Distilling announced he launch of its first canned cocktail line. Made from its award-winning distilled spirits, the cocktails include Key Lime Gin + Tonic, Blueberry Basil Collins, Easy Street and Watermelon Bootlegger. Distributed in Minnesota and Wisconsin to start, Tattersall’s canned cocktails are now available at select liquor stores and Tattersall’s River Falls distillery in 4-packs of each can.

“Our lineup of canned cocktails has been over two years in the making, as we’ve worked to bring something to life that truly highlights our craft spirits,” says Jon Kreidler, founder and chief officer of Tattersall Distilling. “Spirit-based canned cocktails are surprisingly rare in the ready-to-drink space, and we’re proud to have ours stand out from the crowd. We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate summer than sharing this release.”

Designed with summer and the outdoors in mind, Tattersall’s canned cocktails feature seasonal, fruit-forward blends with touches of zest and balanced with herbs and spice. Intended to be smooth and refreshing sippers, the cocktails were inspired by customer favorites from Tattersall’s cocktail rooms in Northeast Minneapolis and River Falls, Wisconsin.

Canned cocktails include:

Key Lime Gin + Tonic: gin, key lime, house-made tonic

Blueberry Basil Collins: vodka, blueberries, basil, lemon

Easy Street: whiskey, peach tea, mint, lemon

Watermelon Bootlegger: vodka, citrus, watermelon, mint Product specs include:

12-ounce sleek cans

ABV: 7%

SRP $14.99-16.99

Gluten-free

Carbonated

Since 2019, Tattersall has been crafting ready-to-drink cocktails in 750ml bottles with its house-made spirits including Bootlegger, Salty Dog, Manhattan, Old Fashioned, Cosmo Bianco, Corpse Reviver #2. Growing demand for single-serve cocktails led to a line of Cocktail Shorties or 100ml ready-to-drink cocktails. Canned cocktails are the next evolution for Tattersall, providing even more accessibility to consumers.

About Tattersall Distilling

Founded by childhood friends over six years ago, Tattersall’s portfolio has grown to more than 30 all-natural spirits and liqueurs available across most of the U.S. With its cocktail room in Northeast Minneapolis and its destination distillery in River Falls, Wisconsin, products are always made from the best ingredients available, locally sourced whenever possible. As such, Tattersall has gained national recognition with top honors at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, American Craft Spirits Association Awards, American Distilling Institute Awards and more. With the largest solar array of any distillery in the country and a water reclamation system that decreases water usage in signature spirits by more than 40 percent, Tattersall produces some of the most sustainable spirits on the market. Tattersall was named on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for the past three consecutive years.

For More Information:

https://www.tattersalldistilling.com/