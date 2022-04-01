Tequila Komos Adds Industry Veteran Liz Lister to Executive Team

New York, N.Y.–Today, Tequila Komos announces the appointment of industry veteran Liz Lister as National Sales Director, complementing the stellar team helmed by President Sean Hartnell. Lister will be responsible for managing national on- and off-premise accounts, as well as overseeing all control states for the ultra-luxury tequila brand.

A steadfast leader in the wine & spirits industry, Lister brings more than 3 decades of experience as a sales executive, most recently with Zonin 1821, Casa Dragones and Stoli Group U.S.A. Prior to that, she had launched a successful state and export brokerage business and worked as the International Chain Account Manager for EJ Gallo Wine Company, aligning all programs between American chains and their international counterparts across 16 countries in Asia. During her tenure, she received a $300k grant from the USDA for her efforts exporting US wine, beer and spirits to Asia. Lister also established a National Account event around the Park City Wine Festival, which will return to Utah this fall and bring Tequila Komos into the fold.

Originally from Princeton, New Jersey, Lister started her career with Southern Glazers Wines & Spirits in San Francisco and honed her sales skills during a 10-year stint with Hope Family Wines/Treana Winery.

“Casa Komos Brands Group is excited to have Liz Lister join its leadership and add such an impressive sales executive to the Komos team,” said Sean Hartnell, President, Tequila Komos. “Liz has forged tremendous relationships during her storied career and is well-positioned to further drive the incredible growth of our category-redefining portfolio of ultra-luxury tequilas,” he added.

About CKBG

CKBG (Casa Komos Brands Group) was founded in the Spring of 2019 by Richard Betts and Joe Marchese to create one-of-a-kind hospitality brands. The venture’s portfolio currently includes Komos, a category redefining line of ultra-luxury Tequilas; and Superbird, a flock of 100% Blue Agave Tequila-based ready-to-drink cocktails. CKBG prides itself on crafting carefully-considered, unique products that embody a true sense of origin and are respectful of tradition but never bound by the past. With operations in New York City, and bases in Amsterdam and Mexico, CKBG infuses a global perspective into everything it creates, and believes in accessible, every day, fun luxury.

For More Information:

https://ckbg.com/