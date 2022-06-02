Tip Top Proper Cocktails Launches ‘Summer Classics’ 8-Pack

Atlanta, Ga.— Atlanta-based Tip Top Proper Cocktails is thrilled to announce The Summer Classics Variety Pack, a brand-new 8-pack of their brightest, most summery cocktails. The Summer Classics Variety Pack launches today, just in time to kick back and kick off summer, as these quintessential crowd pleasers pair perfectly with anything from sprinklers to barbecues, pools to parks.

The Summer Classics Variety Pack retails for $39.99 and contains:

2 x Margarita: Tequila, Lime, Orange Liqueur (26% ABV)

2 x Bee’s Knees: Gin, Lemon, Honey (26% ABV)

2 x Negroni: Dry Gin, Red Bitters, Sweet Vermouth (26% ABV)

2 x Daiquiri: Rum, Lime, Sugar (24% ABV)

Available on Tip Top’s online shop and in bottle shops in select markets nationwide, The Summer Classics Variety Pack is the ultimate 8-pack collection of ready-to-enjoy, bartender-quality canned cocktails. Containing two Tip Top Negronis and two of each of Tip Top’s “Shaken” line of 100 ml classic cocktails (Bee’s Knees, Daiquiri, and Margarita), the Summer Classics are the ideal beverages of choice for hosting, gifting, and trying them all — anywhere you go this summer.

About Tip Top Proper Cocktails

Atlanta-based Tip Top Proper Cocktails was founded in 2018 by childhood friends and music industry veterans Neal Cohen and Yoni Reisman. After years producing large-scale events and festivals in NYC and around the country, the two discovered something was missing from the market: high-quality, classic cocktails that could be enjoyed with convenience at a concert, dinner party, tailgate, or simply at home.

Enlisting the help of veteran Atlanta mixologist and seven-time James Beard Award nominee Miles Macquarrie (of Kimball House) to develop the recipes, the team created three 100ml canned low-ball classic cocktail recipes to form their “Stirred” line: the Manhattan, Negroni, and Old Fashioned. After more than two years of recipe development, Tip Top Proper Cocktails officially launched in Georgia in September 2019. In March 2021, Tip Top announced its new “Shaken” line, featuring three all-new, ready-to-enjoy 100ml canned cocktails: a Margarita, Daiquiri, and Bee’s Knees.

As part of its most recent expansion, Tip Top launched in package stores, restaurants, and bars in Colorado, South Carolina, and Texas in Summer 2020, in Florida and New York in early 2021, and most recently in Chicago and New Jersey in 2022. Delta flyers can also enjoy the Tip Top Old Fashioned and Margarita aboard Delta flights. The products are also now available as 8-packs and an 18-pack for shipping to 46 states nationwide via online purchases.

For More Information:

https://tiptopcocktails.com/products/summer-classics-variety-pack