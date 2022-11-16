TX Whiskey Announces Launch of New Blended Whiskey

The makers of TX Blended Whiskey and TX Straight Bourbon announced the launch of TX Blended Whiskey – Texas Flavor Series Limited Edition with Avoca Coffee. This product launch marks the brands first flavored whiskey in a brand-new flavor series lineup.

The 70-proof coffee-infused expression represents local flavor and celebrates the continued collaboration between TX Whiskey & Avoca Coffee Roasters, the Fort Worth-based coffee company. Bringing notes of coffee, dark roasted fruit, slight molasses and cherries to the nose, the libation offers a coffee, brown sugar and chocolate taste, roasted and rich with a touch of sweetness. This delicately balanced blend creates an invigorating dram to be enjoyed just in time for the holiday season.

“We previously partnered with Avoca Coffee Roasters to develop a whiskey and bourbon infused coffee, so it only made sense to create a coffee whiskey,” said TX Whiskey’s Master Blender and Whiskey Scientist, Ale Ochoa. “Beginning the process back in 2020, we went through different varieties and Avoca roasts to create the perfect TX expression. We all agreed this would be a favorite for the holidays.”

To commemorate the newest product launch, TX Whiskey will host a celebration at the brand’s home, Whiskey Ranch, on Saturday, November 19 from 12 to 5 p.m. Attendees will sample the newest TX Blended Whiskey while enjoying live music, food trucks and complimentary bottle engraving (with purchase). Tastings will be available at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. with Ale Ochoa on a first come, first serve basis. Master Mixologist, Jason Shelly, will be serving specialty cocktails featuring the newest release. Tickets are $10, including event entry and one cocktail, and can be purchased through the website on the “events” tab.

Only 1500 bottles of TX Blended Whiskey – Texas Flavor Series Limited Edition with Avoca Coffee will be available for purchase for $39.99 at Whiskey Ranch. The limited release will be available in 375ml bottles and limited to two per customer in a 30-day period.

For More Information:

https://www.frdistilling.com/