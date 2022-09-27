WhistlePig Launches PiggyBack 100 Proof Bourbon

SHOREHAM, Vt.— After disrupting the whiskey industry as leaders of the Rye revolution, WhistlePig Whiskey, the #1 distiller in the ultra-premium Rye Whiskey category in North America, is doubling down on their bold, category-defining style with the launch of WhistlePig PiggyBack 100 Proof Bourbon Whiskey – the requisite partner to PiggyBack 100% Rye.

Since its launch in 2019, WhistlePig PiggyBack 100% Rye has quickly become a fan favorite and bartender staple, with its unique combination of 100% Rye, high proof and extended age delivering perfect balance to an Old Fashioned and unrivaled complexity in every sip. Now WhistlePig is giving Bourbon the full send on flavor so that pro and home bartenders can give it 100, whether reaching for Bourbon or Rye.

PiggyBack 100 Proof Bourbon showcases WhistlePig’s bold approach to grain, age and proof, with a sweeter spin. Starting with a super-high corn mash bill, it maintains a dash of Rye as a nod to WhistlePig’s roots. Six long years of age in Char #3 barrels adds layers of complexity before bottling at 100 Proof, compared to most ultra-premium Bourbons at 80-94 proof. Just like its Rye counterpart, no major Bourbon offers the same union of bold mash bill, big age and high proof.

“There is no shortage of bourbon whiskeys on the market, and to be true to WhistlePig, we had to stand out by offering our fans more,” said Meghan Ireland, Whiskey Blender. “Just like our Rye, PiggyBack 100 Proof Bourbon offers bigger age, higher proof, and a bolder grain profile than most traditional American whiskeys. We are proud to push each part of the whiskey making process to the limit in the name of quality and taste that stands ahead of the pack.”

Representing the savory and sweeter sides of whiskey, respectively, WhistlePig PiggyBack 100% Rye and PiggyBack 100 Proof Bourbon have the cocktail menu covered. Nothing stands up better with the rich ingredients of a Maple Old Fashioned than PiggyBack 100% Rye. With its sweeter profile, PiggyBack 100 Proof Bourbon shines in citrus and sour cocktails, like WhistlePig’s signature Maple Bourbon Sour.

“Bourbon is the charming counterpart to the bold and moody Rye whiskey we know and love, but both have their spot on the back bar,” said Mitch Mahar, Whiskey Distiller. “The contrasting notes of PiggyBack 100 Proof Bourbon are apparent when paired with the tart finish of citrus, making the PiggyBack Maple Bourbon Sour the perfect fusion of flavors. You really can’t imagine one without the other.”

The WhistlePig PiggyBack 100 Proof Bourbon Whiskey will be available in 15 select markets nationwide this year, including Texas, Florida, Georgia, California and more, as well as online at for $49.99 MSRP per 750ml bottle. To celebrate the launch, WhistlePig is taking their Maple Sugaring Shack from Vermont across the country, pouring WhistlePig’s signature Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup cocktails in Austin, Dallas, Atlanta and Tampa this Fall.

For More Information:

https://whistlepigwhiskey.com/whiskeys/piggyback-bourbon/