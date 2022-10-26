Widow Jane Distillery Announces Departure Of Master Distiller Lisa Wicker

RED HOOK, BROOKLYN, N.Y.— Having recently celebrated its tenth anniversary, Widow Jane, the award-winning Brooklyn Distillery known for its signature 10 year-old bourbon as well as seasonal old-and-rare releases in the Vaults collection, announces that Master Distiller Lisa Wicker will leave the company in November and return to Kentucky full-time.

Says Wicker “After five incredible years at Widow Jane, I am excited to return home to Kentucky for a new challenge. In the last few years we have made some amazing whiskey that has gained international recognition, established ourselves as a leader in the art of whiskey blending, and nurtured a talented team of distillers and blenders. I am proud of the smart and capable team who will lead Widow Jane into the future and grateful for my time there.”

Leading Widow Jane going forward will be Michele Clark, Director of Operations; Sienna Jevremov, Head Distiller; and Jacob Melinger, Head of Hospitality.

Commented Widow Jane President Robert Furniss Roe, “We’d like to thank Lisa for all the extraordinary work she has done in distilling, blending, leading, and educating. It has been a privilege to work closely with her and watch her also assemble such a talented team that represents Widow Jane’s next generation. We look forward to the dynamism this team will surely bring to Widow Jane Distillery as we enter our second decade.”

Widow Jane is an award-winning artisanal distillery located in the New York City neighborhood of Red Hook, Brooklyn. The company is named in homage to one of the legendary mines of Rosendale in Upstate New York, from which the brand sources its proofing water. Before becoming a natural reserve of extraordinary mineral water, the mines produced the natural cement used to construct some of the most iconic American landmarks, such as the Brooklyn Bridge and the Empire State Building, among others.

