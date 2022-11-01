Wyoming Whiskey Brings Back Barrel Strength Bourbon, Outryder Straight American Whiskey and Single Barrel

KIRBY, Wyo.— Wyoming Whiskey announces this year’s annual and limited release offerings of Barrel Strength Bourbon, Outryder Straight American Whiskey and Single Barrel just in time for the holiday season.

“Fall is certainly the best time of year to be a fan of Wyoming Whiskey,” said Wyoming Whiskey Co-Founder David DeFazio. “Our barrel selections have been made and our batching season is complete with the largest production run of Outryder ever offered. This season’s Outryder, identified by its black foil logo, is easily my favorite edition of all time.”

Wyoming Whiskey Barrel Strength Bourbon (MSRP $299.99): Wyoming Whiskey is releasing its third national batch of Barrel Strength Bourbon. The most elusive Wyoming Whiskey offering, Barrel Strength was only last released nationally in the Fall of 2018. Only 50 bottles were available at the time. Prior to that, the first ever Wyoming Whiskey Barrel Strength sold out before it even hit shelves in November of 2015 and was named one of the top ten whiskies in the World by Whisky Advocate at the time.

This edition of Barrel Strength comes with a new label, is from barrel #9735, and was selected for its excellence by Wyoming Whiskey master blender Nancy Fraley. It is bottled at 122.4 proof and offers a distinct flavor profile that reflects its Wyoming origin. A total of 120 bottles will be available in November in select US markets including Wyoming, California, Colorado, Georgia and New York. Specs: Aged 5 years, 61,2% ABV, 122.4 proof

COLOR: Deep copper to mahogany

NOSE: Intense notes of Demerara sugar, plum pudding, rich Austrian Sachertorte with apricot jam, and dark chocolate-covered espresso beans.

PALATE: Notes of dark dried fruit with sweeping waves of cherry cobbler with a buttery cinnamon-biscuit crust, moving towards a good balance of rum raisin ice cream, prunes in syrup, chocolate-covered orange peels, nutty marzipan, croissants with honey butter, and a whisper of smokey barrel char.

FINISH: Long and luscious, with excellent balance between the candied citrus and dark fruit, molasses, dark chocolate, buttery and nutty notes, and brown baking spices, with a final big “Wyoming hug.”

Wyoming Whiskey Outryder Straight American Whiskey (MSRP $74.99): Wyoming Whiskey is releasing the sixth expression of its signature Outryder Straight American Whiskey this November, identified by this year’s black foil logo. Outryder was first released in October 2016, representing Wyoming Whiskey’s first use of rye, along with corn and malted barley. The most recent release of Outryder was last October. A blend of two distinct high-rye mash bills (but neither qualifying as a true rye) Outryder quickly became a favorite amongst whiskey connoisseurs across the country and has a history unlike any other product in the Wyoming Whiskey portfolio. Wyoming Whiskey continues to use the nose of industry renowned master blender, Nancy Fraley to fine-tune each new Outryder expression through barrel selection and its specific blending process. This year’s Outryder will be available in select US markets. Specs: Aged a minimum of 5 years, 50% ABV, 100 proof

COLOR: Copper to mahogany

NOSE: Pumpernickel bread with melted butter, honey aromas of beeswax candles with orange blossom pollen, and warm cherry cobbler

PALATE: Hot chocolate, yeast biscuits drizzled with dark molasses, honeyed hay, and roasted cumin in brown butter

MOUTHFEEL: Medium viscosity with lots of caramelized wood sugars together with gentle rye spiciness

FINISH: Long and warming, with lingering flavors of maple syrup over French toast

Wyoming Whiskey’s Single Barrel Bourbon (MSRP $99.99): This highly anticipated limited release available in Wyoming and other select US markets this November is the first batch since it last sold out in October 2021. Single Barrel represents the top 1% of bourbon barrels sampled each year by Wyoming Whiskey. Each hand-selected barrel is bottled at 96 proof to maintain the character which defines it. Aged for a minimum of five years, no two barrels are alike. Chosen from six rickhouses for its singular character and taste, each barrel yields approximately 180 bottles that capture this unique bourbon and moment in time, both of which will never happen again. Specs: Aged a minimum of 5 years, 48% ABV, 96 proof

COLOR: Deep copper to mahogany

NOSE: Browned butter, Cola, black currant and dried dates,

PALATE: Cola, dark chocolate, buttered pastry, dried date and fig, raisin and orange citrus.

MOUTHFEEL: Full and rich, chewy, spicy, creamy with nuts.

FINISH: Long finish; dry, but with lingering impressions of butter crème, candied orange peel, and dark dried fruit.

Outryder and Single Barrel can be purchased in-store in select US markets or online at ReserveBar, Caskers or Flaviar. Barrel Strength is only available in-store in Wyoming, California, Colorado, Georgia and New York.

Wyoming Whiskey, celebrating 10 years of whiskey making on December 1, is a family-founded and operated distillery producing award-winning bourbon from the ground-up. In addition to these annual releases, Wyoming Whiskey products include Small Batch Bourbon, Double Cask Bourbon, and National Parks Limited Editions. They also produce collector editions and Wyoming-only styles such as Powder River.

Crafted from grains grown right in the Bighorn Basin and water from a local limestone aquifer, Wyoming Whiskey respects the maxims of great bourbon, yet also reflects the feel and taste of the place it was made. Wyoming Whiskey’s unique terroir reflects what the West is made of: intense elements, severe temperatures, and the rich history of Western pioneers. Each barrel experiences extreme temperature variations common in the high basin between the Absaroka and Bighorn Mountains as it matures. Temperatures reach 135° at the height of the warehouse during the summer and fall precipitously to 5° degrees in the depths of Winter. In the summertime, warehouse temperatures can swing 20 – 30 degrees daily and facilitate greater whiskey and wood interaction.

Stay tuned for the upcoming release of Wyoming Whiskey 10 Year Anniversary Edition, hitting shelves nationwide and ecommerce on December 1.

About Wyoming Whiskey—The Whiskey of the West

Based in Kirby, Wyoming, Wyoming Whiskey has had a simple goal: to create America’s next great bourbon. That goal has evolved to include all whiskies. The company and their products are a collaboration between its partners and 97,818 square miles of Wyoming. The Mead family first came to Wyoming as ranchers in 1890 and the state defines them, and their whiskey. They use the finest corn, winter wheat, winter rye, barley, and water from the Bighorn Basin and promote Wyoming’s natural and human resources.

