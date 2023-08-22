Ardbeg Experiments With Sauternes Casks To Create A New 13 Year Old Whisky

Islay distillery and smoky malt, Ardbeg has unveiled the first experimental and rare release in its new Anthology Collection – Ardbeg Anthology: The Harpy’s Tale.

Aged for 13 years in a combination of classic ex-bourbon and sweet Sauternes wine casks, this whisky presents a completely unique Ardbeg, characterized by a tussle between powerful smoke and rich sweetness. In homage to this unusual ‘hybrid’ style, its packaging takes inspiration from the fabled half-human and half-bird Harpy – an elusive, winged beast from ancient mythology.

Ardbeg The Harpy’s Tale is the inaugural whisky in the distillery’s new Anthology Collection: a range of experimental single malts that will present rare and exceptional Ardbegs, each matured in cask types that are completely new to the distillery.

Dr.Bill Lumsden, Director of Distilling and Whisky Creation, said, “We have embarked on a bold maturation experiment to fuse Ardbeg’s signature smokiness with more nuanced, sweeter notes for our new release, The Harpy’s Tale – resulting in a very unusual and complex breed of Ardbeg. This is a dram that represents a battle between sweet and smoke – one I believe fans are yet to experience in an Ardbeg dram, and one that I’m sure they will be excited to taste for themselves.

“Collectively, the whiskies in the Anthology Collection will form a legendary, perfectly balanced and delicious series of rare and unusual Ardbegs, rich in both lore and taste. We look forward to revealing more in the Collection in the near future.”

Priced at $164.99 with an ABV of 46%, Ardbeg Anthology: The Harpy’s Tale will be available for purchase on ReserveBar.com, in Ardbeg Embassies, at the Distillery Visitor Center on Islay and at selected whisky spec

About Ardbeg

Ardbeg prides itself on being The Ultimate Islay Malt Whisky. Established in 1815, Ardbeg is revered by connoisseurs around the world as the peatiest, smokiest and most complex of all the Islay malts. Despite its smokiness, Ardbeg is renowned for its delicious sweetness, a phenomenon that has affectionately become known as ‘the peaty paradox’. During the 1980s and 1990s, Ardbeg suffered from an uncertain future, and it was not until the brand was purchased by The Glenmorangie Company in 1997 that the Distillery was saved from extinction. Since then, the Distillery has risen like a phoenix and today Ardbeg is well-established as a niche, cult malt, with a passionate following. Today, Ardbeg is one of the world’s most highly awarded smoky single malt whiskies.

About Ardbeg Committee

The legacy of the whisky was safeguarded in 2000 by the formation of the Ardbeg Committee. The Committee is made up of thousands of Ardbeg followers worldwide who are keen to ensure that “the doors of Ardbeg never close again”. Today there are more than 180,000 members of the Ardbeg Committee in over 130 countries. Committee Members are regularly consulted on new bottlings and expressions and are offered exclusive Committee bottlings. Members also receive invitations to special gatherings, tastings and events. The Committee, chaired by Jackie Thomson, is free to join at Ardbeg.com.

About The Glenmorangie Company

The Company is one of the most renowned and innovative distillers and marketers of Scotch whisky brands worldwide and is part of Moët Hennessy, the wine and spirits division of Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. Headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland, the Company produces Glenmorangie Single Highland Malt whisky and Ardbeg Single Islay Malt.

Ardbeg and The Glenmorangie Company advocate responsible drinking and suggest that drinkers savour Ardbeg whiskies in moderation and in line with recommended daily guidelines for alcohol consumption.

For More Information:

https://www.ardbeg.com