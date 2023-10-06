Armagnac de Montal and Benchmark Beverage Company Announce Exclusive Distribution Partnership

Armagnac de Montal and Benchmark Beverage Company are proud to jointly announce their exclusive distribution partnership. Benchmark Beverage Company is a leading national spirits company dedicated to import, distribution and promotion of premium spirits brands throughout North America and starting on October 1st, 2023. Benchmark Beverage Company is now writing a new page in Armangac de Montal’s history in those regions, where the brand has more than 40 years of presence. De Montal represented by Seagrams in the late 1960s through the 1980s and now Benchmark Beverage Company is proud to add Armangnac De Montal to its growing premium and super premium portfolio which includes Padre Azul Super Premium tequila, Padrecito Organic Premium Tequila, Amor Mio Tequila, Xiamen Mezcal, Betini Rtds, De Luze Cognac and Floh Vodka to name a few.

About Armagnac de Montal

Sourced from the renowned terroirs of Bas-Armagnac, an area that produces fruity, light and delicate brandies. De Montal stills are special and are watched over by the bust of d’Artagnan from the famed Three Musketeers and is from Gascony and our three stills are dedicated to the spirits of the Three Musketeers and are rightfully named Athos, Porthos and Aramis.

A wine-producing estate, Le Rieutort, which was built at Roquelaure in the seventeenth century, is a jewel of Gascon architecture. The King Louis XV gave this castle to the Count of Barry. Rieutort has been in the possession of the de Montal family since 1865.

Olivier de Montal, administrator of the Compagnie des Produits de Gascogne, selling Armagnacs and Flocs de Gascogne de Montal and Rieutort wines, introduced his products all over the world through numerous tastings. Now, we offer a very surprising refreshing and very fruity VS and VSOP and a very complex XO. A genuine Armagnac anthology has been established in the wineries of the Château Le Rieutort with a wide range of armagnac vintages from 1893 to 2013 and now all these items are once again available in the USA.

Armangac de Montal easily recognizable by its exclusive bottle with a wax seal representing the emblem of the de Montal family and they make for memorable birthday presents, so please make sure to pick up a vintage bottle to celebrate your birth year.

For More Information:

https://www.armagnac.com/en/producteur/de-montal.html