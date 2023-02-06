Batch & Bottle Milagro Margarita Launches in the U.S.

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Batch & Bottle, William Grant & Sons’ first foray into the Ready-To-Serve cocktail space, announces the expansion of its offerings with the release of its latest expression: the Batch & Bottle Milagro Margarita. Beginning to hit shelves nationally on National Margarita Day (February 22), the Milagro Margarita will enhance any at-home celebration and seasonal activities.

Upholding the brand’s commitment to bringing out the best of the world’s most iconic spirits, the Batch & Bottle Milagro Margarita welcomes consumers to a Brighter Side of Tequila with a sophisticated combination of silver tequila, tangy lime juice, and balanced sweetness that all margarita fans will love. To enjoy, consumers are encouraged to chill the bottle, garnish their glass with salt and a lime wedge, and pour neat or on the rocks.

“More than ever, consumers are seeking products that offer convenience to fit their lifestyle. The ready-to-drink/serve category is the fastest-growing sector in the drinks industry and is quickly transforming the way consumers imbibe. Tequila is also projected to overtake vodka as the American consumer’s preferred liquor,” says Jefferson Kohler, Director of Innovation Brands at William Grant & Sons. “This perfect combination of demand and opportunity is why we are excited to expand Batch & Bottle’s ready-to-serve cocktail line with the introduction of the Milagro Margarita.”

“The expansion of Batch & Bottle’s hassle-free line of carefully crafted, premium cocktails allowed us to include Milagro’s signature recipe, The Freshest Margarita, for consumers to enjoy at home,” says Luis Lopez, Milagro Tequila Ambassador. “The Batch & Bottle Milagro Margarita offers bright and vibrant flavors with the exceptionally smooth, agave-forward notes consumers expect from Milagro.”

First introduced in Spring 2022, Batch & Bottle now features a range of five premium, pre-batched, ready-to-serve cocktails from some of William Grant & Sons’ world class portfolio: The Monkey Shoulder Lazy Old Fashioned, Reyka Rhubarb Cosmopolitan, Glenfiddich Scotch Manhattan, Hendrick’s Gin Martini, and now the Milagro Margarita.

This ready-to-drink range was created in collaboration with globally renowned bars and William Grant & Sons expert distillers, blenders and ambassadors. Bringing bar-ready cocktails directly into the home, Batch & Bottle effortlessly elevates any hosting occasion, whether a date night for two, a dinner party for 20 or anything in between. To enjoy, simply: chill, pour & garnish.

Beginning to roll out nationally on February 22, the Batch & Bottle Milagro Margarita is available in a 375ml bottle at 26% ABV for a suggested retail price of $16.99.

About Batch & Bottle

Batch & Bottle is a range of premium, pre-made cocktails that bring out the best in some of the world’s most iconic spirits.

Batch & Bottle contains a range of luxurious pre-mixed cocktails from some of the world’s most iconic spirits brands, including a Monkey Shoulder Lazy Old Fashioned, Reyka Rhubarb Cosmopolitan, Glenfiddich Scotch Manhattan, Hendrick’s Gin Martini, and Milagro Margarita, all meant to be simply chilled, poured and garnished.

Batch & Bottle is available in a 375ml bottle for a suggested retail price of $16.99. Each 375ml Batch & Bottle cocktail contains a recommended four to five pours and cocktails range from 25% to 35% in ABV.

About William Grant & Sons

William Grant & Sons Holdings Ltd. is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the global premium spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distills some of the world’s leading brands of Scotch whisky, including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie range of handcrafted single malts and the world’s third largest blended Scotch, Grant’s, as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Hendrick’s Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch Whisky and Drambuie Scotch Liqueur.

Founded in 1964, William Grant & Sons USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of William Grant & Sons, Ltd. and features one of the fastest growing spirits portfolios in the US with brands including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Hendrick’s Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Drambuie, Milagro Tequila, Fistful of Bourbon, Grant’s, Hudson Whiskey, Gibson’s Finest, Monkey Shoulder, Clan MacGregor, Reyka Vodka, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, The Knot and Raynal French Brandy.

