Beam Suntory Announces Strategic Partnership with Mezcal Amarás

Beam Suntory, a world leader in premium spirits, announced that it has entered into a strategic distribution partnership for the U.S. market with Mezcal Amarás, a premium, award-winning, and sustainability-focused mezcal brand that produces handcrafted, high-quality mezcal products derived from the agave fields of Oaxaca, Guerrero and Durango. Beginning July 1, Beam Suntory will import Mezcal Amarás and distribute its products in several U.S. states through the company’s existing distributor network.

“Our new strategic partnership with Mezcal Amarás in the U.S. is key for Beam Suntory as we continue to premiumize our spirits portfolio and focus on the fast-growing agave-based spirits category,” said Jessica Spence, President of North America at Beam Suntory. “Demonstrated by its award-winning portfolio of mezcal products, Mezcal Amarás shares our commitment to delivering exceptionally elevated quality in every bottle, from seed to sip. We were further drawn to the Mezcal Amarás team’s strong, values-based approach to doing business and dedication to giving back to people and nature.”

Consumer interest in agave-based spirits continues to grow and it is now the second-largest category in the U.S., with mezcal representing the fastest-growing spirits category globally. In addition to its strength in Mexico, Mezcal Amarás is also available internationally in more than 24 markets including the UK, Spain and China.

Mezcal Amarás was founded in 2010 by a team of Mexican entrepreneurs, led by Santiago Suarez Cordova and Luis Niño de Rivera, who sought to create a portfolio honoring mezcal, while preserving and benefitting the land, the agave and mezcal producing communities. Mezcal Amarás is available in three core expressions:

Amarás – A super-premium offering that introduces mezcal drinkers to new agave flavors and terroirs. Amarás is perfect for sipping due to its smoothness.

Amarás Logia – An ultra-premium and prestige offering with limited edition and one-of-a-kind products elaborated with unique agaves, for the enjoyment of mezcal connoisseurs.

Verde Amarás – With a taste profile perfect for mixology, Verde Amarás is a premium mezcal meant for cocktails and those newer to mezcal.

“Mezcal Amarás is a company that exists for the spirit of love to help create a better world. Our handcrafted mezcal honors the heritage of Mexico and the sacred agave plant, while giving back to the earth and our local communities,” said Santiago Suarez Cordova, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mezcal Amarás. “Beam Suntory shares our vision that companies should have a positive impact on the world around us, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with them to help introduce the superior quality of our mezcal portfolio to more consumers in the U.S.”

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires the brilliance of life by delivering great consumer experiences through its world-class portfolio of brands. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam, Maker’s Mark, Basil Hayden and Knob Creek bourbons; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki; and leading Scotch brands including Teacher’s, Laphroaig and Bowmore, Beam Suntory also produces leading brands such as Courvoisier cognac, Tres Generaciones, El Tesoro and Hornitos tequila, Roku and Sipsmith gin, Canadian Club whisky, and is a world leader in ready-to-drink cocktails, with brands like -196 and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in more than 30 countries, one of Beam Suntory’s core values is Growing for Good and through its Proof Positive sustainability strategy, the company has committed to ambitious goals and investments to promote environmental sustainability in its operations, ensure the company has a positive impact on the communities where employees live and work, and programs to educate and inform consumers to make the right personal choices about drinking. Headquartered in New York City, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan.

About Mezcal Amarás

Mezcal Amarás is a world leading mezcal company integrated from seed-to-sip with more than ten years of experience crafting the definitive range of award-winning premium mezcals, made sustainably and through fair trade. Mezcal Amarás is a Mexican company with presence in more than 25 countries.

Mezcal Amarás works to ensure a balance between the needs of the present, the future and the health of the planet. Our “Siempre Amarás” (Always Love) philosophy is a simple but powerful vision of improving day by day, choosing a sustainable path for the benefit of all and maintaining a firm commitment to protect the land, the environment and every single person who makes each drop. Mezcal Amarás is also proud to be a carbon-neutral company.

Mezcal Amarás has a complete portfolio of premium mezcals composed of three brands:

Amarás – Smooth and perfectly balanced mezcals that can be sipped neat or in a premium cocktail. Perfect for introducing consumers into the sophisticated variety of flavors and agaves: the extreme smoothness of Espadin Joven, the astonishing mellowness of Espadin Reposado, and the freshness of Cupreata.

Amarás Logia – The epitome of our portfolio, with both permanent and collectible Limited Edition mezcals made with rare and scarce agaves, and through highly demanding Artisanal and Ancestral methods. An exploration into unique agaves meant for ultra-premium spirits connoisseurs that relish enjoying or gifting an exclusive libation.

Verde Amarás – Inclusive mezcal brand with a no labels essence that lets you be whoever you want to be. Verde Amarás is perfect for mixology and for having fun. Ideal for consumers new to the mezcal world.

