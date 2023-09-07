Beattie’s Distillers Launches Flavors in the US

ALLISTON, Ontario— Beattie’s Distillers, a Canadian-based, family-owned craft distillery which has recently added significant distribution in the U.S., announced that its award-winning, premium flavored vodkas are now available stateside.

Beattie’s flavored vodkas, which started as customer-favorite limited time offerings at the Alliston, Ontario-based distillery, are now rolling out as a permanent part of the brand’s portfolio here in the U.S. Joining Beattie’s flagship potato and sweet potato vodkas are three naturally flavored premium potato vodkas:

Strawberry Vodka – Smooth and refreshing with real strawberry flavor, the way a fruit flavored vodka should taste. Tasting notes: Ultra-smooth and creamy taste that finishes with warm hints of strawberry. Pairs well with soda or a light mix of fruit juice. Bottled at 30% alc/vol. Naturally gluten and sugar free. Contains stevia. MSRP $21.99

Blueberry Lemongrass Vodka – Crisp and light, this premium flavored variation doesn’t abandon the signature potato vodka it is made from. Tasting notes: Hints of blueberry and citrus with a smooth finish. Try it with lemonade. Bottled at 30% alc/vol. Naturally gluten and sugar free. Contains stevia. MSRP $21.99

Peppermint Vanilla Vodka – A Beattie’s family favorite, this cheery premium flavored vodka is perfect for any time of year. Tasting notes: Smooth and crisp with hints of peppermint on the nose and palette and a warm vanilla finish. Try it in a martini! Bottled

at 30% alc/vol. Naturally gluten and sugar free. Contains stevia. MSRP $21.99

“We have so much fun with our flavors at Beattie’s,” shares Sarah Coyle, Production Manager and fifth generation Beattie. “We pride ourselves on making flavored vodkas that stand out from the others on the shelf, premium naturally flavored potato vodkas that are sugar free and perfect in creative cocktails or on the rocks.”

Beattie’s entire portfolio of premium potato vodkas is now available in Alaska, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington D.C. and Washington.

About Beattie’s Distillers

Beattie’s Distillers is a premium vodka brand produced by the fifth generation of dedicated potato growers. Harvested, processed, and packaged in a state-of-the-art distillery located in Canada, Beattie’s Distillers is known for its exceptional taste, gluten-free nature, and commitment to using only natural ingredients. With its farm-to-table concept and a commitment to excellence, Beattie’s Distillers has rapidly become the fastest-growing Premium Vodka for 2023, captivating consumers across the United States.

For More Information:

https://beattiesdistillers.com/