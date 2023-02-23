Bluebird Distilling and Country Music Star Jordan Davis Collaborate on New Whiskey

Jared Adkins, Founder and Master Distiller of Bluebird Distilling, the award-winning grain-to-glass distillery, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with nationally celebrated country music star Jordan Davis, recipient of the CMA’s Song of the Year in 2022. Bonding over their shared love of the perfect bluebird day, the duo collaborated on Bluebird Days Straight American Whiskey, inspired by its namesake, Davis’ forthcoming album release ‘Bluebird Days.’ Bluebird Days Straight American Whiskey is now available via Bluebird Distilling’s online store nationwide as well as at The Wine Chap in Davis’ hometown of Nashville, Tennessee. Featuring hits “Buy Dirt” and “What My World Spins Around,” the album is out now.

Bluebird Days Whiskey is about two worlds coming together, whiskey and music. It celebrates new friendships and the love for a perfect bluebird day. For this whiskey, Bluebird Distilling Master Distiller Jared Adkins and Country Artist Jordan Davis teamed up to create a truly special collaboration. They selected the oldest and best barrels of Four Grain Bourbon and American Wheat Whiskey from the Bluebird Rack House and worked together to create the perfect blend resulting in a 6 ½ year aged bourbon boasting rich flavors of toffee, butterscotch, marshmallow, and baking spice.

“Bluebird Days Straight American Whiskey is about two worlds coming together, whiskey and music. It celebrates new friendships and the love for a perfect bluebird day,” said Adkins. “We tasted through several blends and this one was truly special! Perfect for sipping on and listening to Davis’ new album.”

The spirit is available in a 750 ml size for $50, rings in at 86 proof and carries tasting notes of sweet corn, vanilla, and toffee.

See the full spirit info below.

BLUEBIRD DAYS STRAIGHT AMERICAN WHISKEY

Tasting Notes: On the nose: Sweet Corn, Baking Spice On the palate: Vanilla, Marshmallow Finish: Toffee, Butterscotch, Vanilla



Spirit Type: Straight American Whiskey

Ingredients/Base: 90%: Bluebird Bourbon, aged 6 years 75% Corn, 15% Heirloom Rye, 10% Barely 10%: Bluebird Red Winter Wheat Whiskey, aged 7 years 100% Whole Grain Pennsylvania Red Winter Wheat



ABV: 86 proof // 43% ABV

Bottle Size:750 ml

SRP: $50.00

Distribution: Available for nationwide shipping via Bluebird Distilling’s online store as well as at The Wine Chap (Nashville, TN) Liquor Store

For More Information:

https://www.bluebirddistilling.com/shop/