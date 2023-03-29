Calirosa Reposado Tequila Launches Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Calirosa Tequila, the premier red wine barrel-aged tequila and highest rated Rosa tequila on the market, announces the arrival of its latest expression Calirosa Reposado, made using the finest 100% blue agave and aged in prized red wine barrels for nine months. The debut of Reposado, which received a rating of 90 from The Tasting Panel, marks the completion of Calirosa’s distinctive lineup of award-winning red-wine barrel-aged tequilas, which include Rosa Blanco, aged for 1 month, Añejo, aged for 18 months, Extra Añejo, aged for 3 years, and limited edition Cinco Años Extra Añejo, aged for 5 years.

While most tequilas are aged in whiskey barrels, Calirosa’s 100% agave tequila is aged in red wine barrels giving it a signature rosa glow. All Calirosa tequilas are crafted in traditional small-batch, slow cook fashion by the legendary Real family in Jalisco, Mexico, who pioneered Rosa tequila over 80 years ago. Upon tasting the brand’s Reposado you will experience hints of juicy nectarine, coriander, and pineapple, and on the nose hints of guava, orange blossom and citrus. Calirosa Reposado is best enjoyed as the key ingredient in a Calirosa Espresso Martini or a Calirosa Paloma.

“Calirosa has all the familiarity that people know and love about classic tequila, but with a softer mouth feel created by our signature aging process,” says David Gimpelson, President, Calirosa Tequila. “The introduction of our Reposado allows the consumer to embark on the complete Calirosa tasting journey, getting to experience how more time in our storied red wine barrels impacts not only the color but also the flavor and character of our liquid.” Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo serve as founders of Calirosa alongside the Real family. Since launching in 2021, Calirosa has sold more than 50,000 cases and has expanded internationally into Canada and Japan.

Calirosa Reposado is offered with an SRP of $59.99 per 750ml bottle and is now available in a variety of premium liquor stores, bars and restaurants across the United States, including Total Wine & More, BevMo!, Spec’s Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, Binny’s Beverage Depot, Stew Leonard’s Wines & Spirits, and more. Calirosa Reposado is also available for purchase online via CalirosaTequila.com or GoPuff.com.

About Calirosa

Calirosa is an inspired spin on traditional tequila – a fusion of Mexican spirit and California style captured in a collection of exquisite tequilas. Created through a unique aging process, Calirosa is a family of red wine barrel aged tequilas that offer a vibrant, premium tequila experience. Calirosa is made in Jalisco, Mexico by the Real family, longtime producers of high-quality tequila since 1942. Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo serve as partners for Calirosa alongside the Real family, helping to introduce the brand to the world. Created with the highest quality ingredients and following the heritage and expertise of multiple generations of tequila makers, Calirosa presents a unique red-wine aging process for a distinctively smooth taste. Calirosa’s recent awards and accolades, since launching in 2021, include ratings from The Tasting Panel: 93 for Rosa Blanco, 90 for Reposado, 95 for Añejo, and 93 for Extra Añejo, along with a Double Gold Medal from the prestigious New York World Wine Spirits Competition for An~ejo.

For More Information:

https://www.calirosatequila.com/