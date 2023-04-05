Candela Mamajuana Rum Now Available at ABC Fine Wine & Spirits

MIAMI, Fla.— Dominican premium spiced rum Candela Mamajuana is pleased to announce its distribution partnership at key locations with ABC Fine Wine & Spirits across the state of Florida. Making its mark on the industry, the fastest-growing premium spiced rum in Florida, will now be available across 40 ABC Fine Wine & Spirits stores throughout the state.

“We are pleased to make the unique rum that much easier to access for the fans of the brand,” said Co-Founder and CEO of Candela Mamajuana Alejandro Russo. “Accessibility has always been on the forefront of the brand’s growth as we continue to target important distribution partnerships. ABC Fine Spirits & Wine is an organic fit as they constantly deliver a unique array of premium spirit offerings.”

“It’s always exciting to add a brand to our shelves like Candela Mamajuana Rum with lots of built-in anticipation and attention,” said ABC Chief Marketing Officer Sean Kelly. “We think our guests will love trying something new and unique tasting like this which should help us grow the brand around the state.”

Inspired by the legendary spiced rum recipe of the Dominican Republic, Candela Mamajuana is an exotic blend of ultra-premium Dominican rum, natural spices and honey. Meaning “on fire” in Spanish slang, the spirit was created in 2016 after co-founder Alejandro Russo had an epiphany while trying mamajuana at a swim-up bar in the Dominican Republic. In 2022, Fodor’s Travel named it “The Unofficial Drink of the Dominican Republic.”

Enjoyed on ice or within inventive cocktail recipes, Candela Mamajuana boasts a smooth taste, rich rosewood and honey aromas and a long finish with warming spices. The one-of-one premium spiced rum is handcrafted in the Dominican Republic with all-natural ingredients cutting out any artificial colors or flavors. Candela is distilled from fresh-pressed sugarcane juice, then aged in Bourbon casks elevating the finished product.

About Candela Mamajuana

Candela Mamajuana, meaning “on fire” in Spanish slang, is the finest expression of the Dominican Republic’s native spiced rum. Known for its smooth, sweet taste of super-premium rum, exotic spices, and honey, this spirit is made with all-natural ingredients and distilled from fresh-pressed sugarcane in its native country. The approachable spirit can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks or mixed in a speciality cocktail. Co-founded in 2016 by the mother and son duo, Lillian Arinoviche and Alejandro Russo, Candela is distributed throughout Florida, California, New Jersey, New York and the Dominican Republic.

About ABC Fine Wine & Spirits

Orlando-based ABC Fine Wine & Spirits currently has 125 stores throughout Florida. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1936.

For More Information:

https://drinkcandela.com/abc