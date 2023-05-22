Candela Mamajuana Spiced Rum Now Available at Publix Liquors

MIAMI, Fla.— Candela Mamajuana Spiced Rum is pleased to announce its distribution expansion with Publix Liquors across the state of Florida. Starting March 2023, the 500 year old ‘secret’ recipe of mamajuana will be shared in all 302 Publix locations, giving Floridian’s the chance to celebrate the spiciness of Latin Culture one toast at a time.

“We are elated to be working with Publix, now our fans of the brand can grab our unique premium rum along with their favorite mixers like Fevertree all in one place,” said Co-Founder and CEO of Candela Mamajuana Alejandro Russo. “We want every Floridian to have the opportunity to enjoy each moment, big or small, with our super premium spiced rum. Accessibility is always on the forefront of the brand’s growth, this partnership will make Candela Mamajuana available to almost every Floridian.”

Inspired by the legendary spiced rum recipe of the Dominican Republic, Candela Mamajuana is an exotic blend of ultra-premium Dominican rum, natural spices and honey. Meaning “on fire” in Spanish slang, the spirit was created in 2016 after co-founder Alejandro Russo had an epiphany while trying mamajuana at a swim-up bar in the Dominican Republic.

Labeled “The Unofficial Drink of the Dominican Republic” by Fodor’s Travel, Candela has appeared in Forbes, People en Español, Us Weekly, InTouch, NBC, Sports Illustrated Swim, TODAY.com and more. Candela is also leading the rum industry in sustainable practices, named “The World’s Most Sustainable Rum” by the DailyMail UK. The rum is also leading the category in Florida market growth, recently announcing its partnerships with Four Seasons Brickell, Esmé South Beach, Soho Beach House Miami and Hilton Fort Lauderdale alongside its distribution expansion with ABC Wine & Spirits and Southern Wine & Glazers. Celebrity fans include Offset, Cardi B, Maffio and more.

Enjoyed neat or in an inventive cocktail, Candela will ignite your fire within. The refined smooth taste of rich rosewood and honey aromas will tantalize your taste buds. The long finish with warming spices will make you feel like you never left the beach.

The one of a kind premium spiced rum is handcrafted in the Dominican Republic, with all-natural ingredients cutting out any artificial colors or flavors. Candela is distilled from fresh-pressed sugarcane juice, then aged in Bourbon casks elevating the finished product. It’s the perfect spirit for celebrating life’s special moments, partying with friends and family and the endless beach day. No matter when you sip Candela, it ignites memories of your endless days on the beach or by the pool.

