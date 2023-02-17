Cointreau Unveils Revamped Bottle Design

NEW YORK, N.Y.– With its most momentous redesign in nearly 140 years, Cointreau, the essential ingredient at the heart of more than 500 classic cocktails including The Original Margarita and The Cosmopolitan, proudly ushers in a new era for its iconic bottle.

Strikingly different yet still instantly recognizable, the revamped Cointreau bottle is an ode to the brand’s rich history and a celebration of the orange itself. For the first time in Cointreau’s history, the orange – Cointreau’s key ingredient – is given a prime spot on the new label, with the liqueur’s original distillery also depicted on the label and in the engraving as a tribute to the brand’s roots.

As Cointreau’s rich history continues to evolve, so too does Cointreau’s commitment to environmental and social responsibility, including the introduction of the new bottle, now made from two-thirds recycled glass with no wasteful, secondary packaging. Further, Cointreau’s commitment can be seen in key actions already taken, including powering the Angers distillery with 100% renewable energy since 2017, recycling 100% of annual waste, and ensuring 100% of the peel used during distillation is composted.

“We are thrilled to take Cointreau to new heights with the introduction of a new modern bottle that’s equally as iconic as the original,” said Nicolas Beckers, CEO at Rémy Cointreau Americas. “It was important we retain the essentials while honoring the French elegance and rich history of Cointreau – so we changed everything – except the recipes cocktail drinkers know and love.”

The new bottle includes ergonomic enhancements, the shape has been lengthened for ease of pouring without increasing its weight, and now also features a QR code, granting consumers instant access to nearly 500 drink recipes.

With the new modern design also comes the Cointreau Changes Everything campaign, a celebration of the liqueur’s transformative power, including a range of new assets that represent the versatility and balance of the brand. With its unique aromatic intensity, Cointreau is the ingredient that radically transforms drinks and moments into something memorable. In other words: Cointreau Changes Everything.

About Cointreau

Iconic orange liqueur creator and cocktail pioneer, Maison Cointreau was founded in 1849 in Angers, France. The brand’s heritage lives on today at the heart of more than 500 cocktails, including the original Margarita and Cosmopolitan. Cointreau liqueur’s distinctive character is the result of the meticulous selection, harmony, and distillation of sweet and bitter orange peel essences, a task entrusted to Maison Cointreau’s Master Distiller. Unique and boasting exceptional organoleptic qualities, it’s a staple for bartenders and at-home cocktail enthusiasts around the world.

About Rémy Cointreau

All around the world, there are clients seeking exceptional experiences; clients for whom a wide range of terroirs means a variety of flavors. Their exacting standards are proportional to our expertise – the finely-honed skills that we pass down from generation to generation. The time these clients devote to drinking our products is a tribute to all those who have worked to develop them. It is for these men and women that Rémy Cointreau, a family-owned French Group, protects its terroirs, cultivates exceptional multi-centenary spirits and undertakes to preserve their eternal modernity. The Group’s portfolio includes high-end and singular brands, such as the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, and Cointreau liqueur. Rémy Cointreau has a single ambition: becoming the world leader in exceptional spirits. To this end, it relies on the commitment and creativity of its 1,850 employees and on its distribution subsidiaries established in the Group’s strategic markets. Rémy Cointreau is listed on Euronext Paris.

For More Information:

https://www.cointreau.com/us/en/