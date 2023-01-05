Costa Tequila Moves West and Expands Distribution to Arizona and Nebraska

Costa Tequila, makers of the first ‘Hi/Lo’ blend of tequila in the world, announces a partnership expansion with Action Wine & Spirits in Arizona and Quality Brands in Nebraska. Costa, which launched in 2019 with a mission to redefine conventional tequila, is distributed in 11 states and has seen massive sales increases year-over-year with continuous investments in distribution and brand development.

As the makers of the first ‘Hi/Lo’ blend of tequila in the world, Costa Tequila offers the only lineup of tequilas that intentionally bring together flavor profiles from 100% Blue Weber Agave sourced in two traditionally separate tequila regions in Jalisco, Mexico: “Los Altos” (the Highlands) and “Valle de Tequila” (the Lowlands).

Tequila from the Highlands’ mountainous region comes from higher altitude plants and produces fruitier, sweeter, and softer notes and characteristics, while tequila from the Lowlands is produced at relatively lower elevations and delivers distinct peppery, earthy, spicy notes and characteristics.

“We’re looking forward to developing new wholesaler partnerships in an effort to bring something a little different to the West,” says Costa Tequila Founder Stephen Gavula III. “We believe in experimentation and progression of tradition with purpose. Our non-traditional approach to tequila translates to who we are and what we value: being true, embracing adventure, growing as a family, and elevating the importance of a balanced blend.”

Earlier this fall, Costa released its latest Hi/Lo blend of tequila, an Añejo aged for 16 months in American Oak barrels, featuring notes of roasted hazelnut, caramel, vanilla and brown sugar and the aroma of pure agave.

Costa Tequila’s lineup of Hi/Lo tequilas are now available at retail in 11 states and online nationwide. Find all three varieties of Costa Tequila, Añejo (SRP $56.99), Blanco ($36.99), and Reposado ($39.99), at select retailers or order online at costatequila.com. Through the end of the year, Costa Tequila will donate 15% of proceeds from every purchase to the Florida Disaster Relief Fund following the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian.

About Costa Tequila

For Costa, the makers of the first ‘Hi/Lo’ blend of tequila in the world, the mission is simple: redefine conventional tequila. The unique Hi/Lo blend of Costa Tequila is made from 100% Blue Weber Agave plants sourced from two distinct locations: “Los Altos” (the Highlands) and “Valle de Tequila” (the Lowlands). While traditionally these two regions produce tequila separately, Costa’s Hi/Lo blends bring the unique flavor profiles of both regions together. Find both varieties of Costa Tequila, Añejo (SRP $56.99), Blanco ($36.99), and Reposado ($39.99), at select retailers in Florida, Georgia, New York, Maryland, Missouri, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington D.C., West Virginia, Arizona, and Nebraska using the store locator or order online at costatequila.com.

For More Information:

https://www.costatequila.com/