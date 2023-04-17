Cultor Enters into the Ready-To-Drink Category with the Launch of Their Premium Tequila Canned Cocktails

MIAMI, Fla.— Founded and created in Miami, Florida, Cultor, a premium ready-to-drink tequila cocktail brand, makes its grand debut into the category with the launch of its four cocktail expressions: Passion, Flora, Soul, and Coco.

The idea came to Founder Juan Felipe Alviz when he met award-winning Mixologist Shauna O’Neil at Sweet Liberty in Miami, where they discovered their shared passion for the flavors of Latin America, especially Mexico. Together, Juan and Shauna sought out the perfect combination of natural ingredients and premium Tequila with the goal of sharing these unique and authentic, quality bar-made Tequila cocktails with the world.

“My love for Tequila combined with the desire to create new flavors was manifested in meeting Shauna and it sparked the beginning of a great friendship and business,” says Juan Felipe Alviz, Founder, Managing Director at Cultor. “Our goal is for every Cultor cocktail to celebrate culture and authenticity through its unique expressions that are embedded in the tradition of Mexico and Latin America.”

“At Cultor we celebrate and inspire creativity through flavor. We select and mix all the ingredients with passion and innovation while respecting the culture, mysticism, quality, and taste,” says Shauna O’Neil, Curator, Mixologist at Cultor. “We want to highlight the preferences of our consumers with Cultor so that it easily fits into different cultures and lifestyles.”

Cultor ready-to-drink cocktails are not to be confused with low-alcohol Tequila seltzer beverages, instead, Cultor is a 12.5% ABV cocktail in a 200mL can, which serves two cocktails, ready to enjoy over ice or from the can. Cultor partners with La Experiencia Distillery in Mexico, which gives Cultor a competitive advantage in access to ultra-premium 100% blue agave Tequila. Because of this partnership, Cultor will always remain loyal to Tequila as their base spirit.

With more than 20 years of operation and an established team, La Experiencia Distillery is a multigenerational company that owns both its distillery and agave fields. La Experiencia is motivated by the passion in the fields, sharing the pride of their traditions, and the power of their experience, which aligned with Cultor’s brand ethos and ultimately led to their partnership.

With Tequila and Ready-To-Drink cocktails being two of the fastest-growing categories in the beverage industry, Cultor provides delicious and authentic Tequila cocktails in a convenient single-serve package. Cultor offers a sophisticated, yet approachable, array of top-quality, natural ingredients, like passionfruit, ginger, coconut, cucumber, hibiscus, and elderflower, combined with the premium 100% Blue Agave Tequila from their distillery.

Cultor ready-to-drink cocktails will be sold in 4-packs with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $22.99 ($5.75 per unit). Press kit materials, tasting notes, and images are available here.

About Cultor

Cultor began at a bar in Miami when Founder Juan Felipe Alviz met award-winning Mixologist Shauna O'Neil. Both Juan and Shauna shared a passion for the flavors of Latin America, Mexico in particular, which is how Cultor came to life. With the goal of sharing these unique and authentic, quality tequila cocktails with the world, Cultor is the perfect combination of natural ingredients and premium tequila. These 100% blue agave tequila ready-to-drink cocktails are far from your basic seltzers, bringing consumers a sophisticated cocktail experience through their quality canned cocktails. Cultor offers a wide range of tequila canned cocktail expressions: Passion, Flora, Soul, and Coco.

