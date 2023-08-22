Desolas Mezcal Enters The Canadian Market With Reniassance Wine Merchants

Desolas Mezcal is expanding its footprint and teaming up with Renaissance Wine Merchants for its expansion into Canada. This is the first time the award-winning, low smoke mezcal brand is available outside the United States.

“Renaissance is a leading distributor in Canada, and they truly understand our brand,” said founder and CEO of Desolas Mezcal, GG Mirvis. “As we continue to mindfully and strategically expand our reach, we are proud to have found the right partners for this next step in our expansion.”

Desolas Mezcal is delicately handcrafted from the Salmiana Agave in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, creating a distinct mezcal and flavor profile with low smoke and botanical and fresh aroma. Desolas’ master Mescalero descends from a long line of mezcaleros that expands more than a century. The result is a premium spirit that boasts a smooth and balanced flavor with notes of citrus, black pepper and an elegant finish of vanilla.

Launched in 2020, the female-founded Desolas brand is inspired by traditional time-honored techniques of mezcal production, the artisanal process of crafting the agave spirit, the natural elements of the sun and the land, and a focus on the deliberate journey of creation and discovery.

Renaissance is focused on premium, quality wine, spirits and ready-to-drink brands, and is committed to building brands at both ‘on’ and ‘off-premise’ accounts. Renaissance serves a total market of over 11 million people and imports wines and spirits in Canada’s four Western provinces.

Desolas is also currently available online for U.S. nationwide shipping and can be found at select retailers throughout New York, Florida, Georgia, Texas and California.

For More Information:

https://www.desolasmezcal.com/