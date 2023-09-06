Devil’s Foot Beverage Launches RTD Craft Cocktail Line, Friend of the Devil

ASHEVILLE, N.C.— The brewing team behind Devil’s Foot Beverage, the Asheville-based company devoted to crafting sustainable farm-to-can sodas, has announced a new line of ready-to-drink canned cocktails, Friend of the Devil. The new line will launch with two cocktails featuring Carolina-made spirits, Carolina Mule and Vodka Lemonade. The canned cocktails will be launched with a tasting event on Friday, September 29 at The Mule taproom (131 Sweeten Creek Rd.) starting at 5pm. The event will be free and open to the public with samplings, bites, music, and more.

The new Vodka Lemonade features the Botanica Vodka from Nippitaty Distillery (Charleston, SC) and the Carolina Mule features Asheville Vodka from Cultivated Cocktails (Asheville, NC). Each cocktail is approx. 8% alcohol by volume and will be available exclusively at The Mule in Asheville, with wider distribution planned for later this year.

Friend of the Devil Vodka Lemonade: Made with Nippitaty Botanica Vodka, Fresh-Squeezed Organic Lemons, Organic Cane Sugar, and a Touch of Honey. 7.6% ABV.

Friend of the Devil Carolina Mule: Made with Asheville Vodka by Cultivated Cocktails, Fuego Ginger Beer, Fresh-Squeezed Organic Limes, Organic Cane Sugar, and a Touch of Honey. 8% ABV.

“We started Devil’s Foot with the goal of creating a non-alcoholic craft beverage that we could be really proud of – something you’d want to drink right alongside the craft beers we’ve come to know and love as Asheville-based brewers,” says Jacob Baumann, VP, lead designer and co-founder of Devil’s Foot and Friend of the Devil. “We’ve worked with local bars and restaurants to use our Ginger Beer and Lemonade as the base of their cocktails on tap for years now, and it’s time to share the love! We are excited to use our same sustainable, farm-to-can approach to create canned cocktails. ”

“At Cultivated Cocktails, our mission is to create joy and bring people together through community, so this collaboration with Devil’s Foot is an ideal alignment for us,” says Leah Howard, CEO of Cultivated Cocktails. “We want to see our hand-crafted spirits combined with similarly hand-crafted mixers, so the attention to sense of place and regional farm produce makes our old friends at Devil’s Foot fantastic partners.”

“We play with organic botanicals and create ‘new wave’ styles of spirits that are rooted in heritage,” says Traxler Littlejohn, owner of Nipittaty Distillery. “That focus on clean, organic ingredients fits perfectly with the ethos at Devil’s Foot – and together, we have created a highly approachable, crushable cocktail that builds flavor from the foundation of farm-fresh ingredients.”

“Friend of the Devil is our new, alcohol-containing offshoot,” says Ben Colvin, president and co-founder of Devil’s Foot Beverage Company. “We don’t want people to be confused, so we gave our RTD cocktail line a separate name and a different look to the cans – that’s Friend of the Devil. And we will keep providing excellent craft beverages for the folks who love our non-alcoholic offerings.”

Devil’s Foot Beverage products are distributed in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, and Middle Tennessee. Devil’s Foot craft sodas are available for nationwide shipping at devilsfootbrew.com. Friend of the Devil RTD Cocktails can be found exclusively at The Mule taproom, with wider distribution planned for 2024.

About Friend of the Devil

Friend of the Devil is the brainchild of the brewers at Devil’s Foot Beverage Company, who originally started their brewing journey to make a ginger beer fit for their favorite craft spirits. After launching their farm-to-can craft sodas in 2017, the Asheville-based brewers decided to add a canned cocktail line in 2023. The RTD cocktail line highlights Carolina-made spirits, and currently includes a Carolina Mule and a Vodka Lemonade.

About Devil’s Foot Beverage Company

Launched in 2017 by a group of friends in Asheville, NC, Devil’s Foot Beverage Company produces a full line of farm-to-can craft sodas using local and organic roots and fruits. Sweetened with real fruit, regionally sourced honey, and organic cane sugar, each Devil’s Foot soda is non-alcoholic and has 20 grams or less of sugar per can. A member of Conservation Alliance, Devil’s Foot is committed to creating sustainable solutions for every step of the production process, including re-homing the byproducts of the soda-making process, as well as collaborative local sourcing and supporting community-oriented non-profits.

For More Information:

https://devilsfootbrew.com